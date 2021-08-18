Business

FREE TO READ | Offshore options allow for portfolio enhancement

Overseas investments firmly back on the agenda for those with disposable assets

18 August 2021 - 11:16
Picture: 123RF/TUK69TUK
Picture: 123RF/TUK69TUK

The reality facing SA over the longer term is a downward debt trajectory unless there are deep, meaningful and sustainable economic reforms.

Achieving inclusive economic growth is difficult given how challenging it has become to do business in SA and the extent to which regulatory reform has lagged.

The primary reason why investors should consider investing offshore is because they can enhance their portfolio through diversification and get access to much broader and deeper markets than are available locally.

The risk-return characteristics of a diversified portfolio are clearly positive and support less volatility and better long-term returns.

 

Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

COBUS CILLIERS: The JSE: Local is lekker, but how local is it really?

The free lunch that diversification provides seems a good strategy
Opinion
5 days ago

THE FINANCE GHOST: Growth — but with cash flows

I constantly beat the drum that an investment return is a function of two things: what you choose to invest in and what you pay
Opinion
6 days ago

Big investors miss the start-up boat

Institutions letting rich pickings die on vine, says investment body
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
How learnerships can add to your company’s bottom ...
Business
2.
PODCAST | First-of-its-kind R350m debt fund ...
Business
3.
Woolworths releases interim financial results for ...
Business
4.
Unlock socioeconomic recovery through the power ...
Business
5.
FREE | Read the August 2021 edition of Business ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.