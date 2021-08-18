FREE TO READ | Offshore options allow for portfolio enhancement

The reality facing SA over the longer term is a downward debt trajectory unless there are deep, meaningful and sustainable economic reforms.

Achieving inclusive economic growth is difficult given how challenging it has become to do business in SA and the extent to which regulatory reform has lagged.

The primary reason why investors should consider investing offshore is because they can enhance their portfolio through diversification and get access to much broader and deeper markets than are available locally.

The risk-return characteristics of a diversified portfolio are clearly positive and support less volatility and better long-term returns.

