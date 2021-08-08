Newsmaker
Big investors miss the start-up boat
Most venture capital funds are investing in one of every 100 opportunities they look at
08 August 2021 - 00:06
Institutional investors need to wake up to the opportunities offered by start-ups and small businesses and support SA's venture capital sector, says Tanya van Lill, CEO of the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (Savca).
"Institutional investors need to realise that they can get good returns as well as make a phenomenal impact on the South African economy," she says...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now