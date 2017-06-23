BUSINESS DAY TV: Traders can see ‘how EFTs help them do their jobs’: Part 1

BUSINESS DAY TV: The ETF (exchange-traded fund) market is growing at an alarming rate and, according to ETFGI, exchange-traded funds and exchange traded products listed globally hit a record of $4.1-trillion in assets under management last month while net inflows totalled $48.3bn. But can this momentum be sustained and joining us to discuss this further is Debbie Fuhr, managing partner at ETFGI, and still with us in the studio is Nerina Visser from etfSA.

Thank you Deborah for joining our conversation this evening, so I was reading articles today and it’s been labelled an ETF revolution moving to a mature stage, certainly in the likes of the US market, how is the development in the ETF market here in SA stacking up?

DEBBIE FUHR: Yes, I do think that the market here is really evolving and we’re seeing significant growth. I was last out here two years ago and when I look at what’s happened, we now have smart beta products, you have many different types of products, you have new issuers for retail investors, the ETFs are exempt from exchange controls and so that makes it an attractive vehicle for them to use, and I think people are starting to understand that ETFs, although they’re indexed products, can be used to generate alpha. So getting your asset allocation right determines about 90% of the variation of your returns. So it’s not just about stock picking and what we do see is, it’s very hard to find active fund managers in most countries around the world that are able to consistently beat their benchmark.

BDTV: So having said that then, to what extent are we seeing active managers starting to use passive vehicles within their investment strategy right now?

DF: We clearly do. The early products that they felt comfortable using were things like gold because it was not a thing that you could actively manage. So when they wanted allocation to gold, platinum, palladium, that was an easy product to start with. What we are seeing is that increasingly ETFs can be useful to "equitise" cash because the cost of balance sheet has gone up (and) many investors are finding that ETFs are more cost-efficient to use than using futures. We’re also seeing that when you want exposure to different markets this is an easy way to make that allocation, so if you see news breaking about what’s happening in the UK about Brexit, you see the news happening in the US or elsewhere, if you decide you want in or out, the ETF is the easiest way to go about adjusting your allocation.

BDTV: Nerina, adjusting your allocation towards a theme and doing it very quickly as well, having said that though, a JP Morgan report that I came across highlighting the slowing of new offerings during 2017, is that something that’s caught your attention or are we looking at a very different scenario here in SA relative to the likes of the US or the UK market?

NERINA VISSER: Certainly, we are somewhat behind in terms of the trend growth in SA and I think in SA where you’re now seeing an acceleration in the trend of new issuances, what I would see especially in the US and maybe other global markets is more of a maturing that you’re seeing. So when you’re seeing slowing like that for me it’s actually a very positive sign not a negative sign, it says this industry is maturing, it’s stabilising, it’s finding its feet and its use is being applied more broadly rather than this rush of new products coming to market all the time.