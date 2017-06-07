ETFs — a financial innovation, but caveat emptor

Other examples include portfolio insurance, which helped cause the 1987 stock market crash, and credit default swaps, which also played a role in 2008. In the years since the crisis, financial markets have started to be transformed by a new innovation — exchange-traded funds (ETF).

ETFs are still only a fraction of the stock market, but that fraction is rising steadily.

Meanwhile, ETFs are also moving into lots of markets they don’t obviously seem suited for. Unlike stocks, bonds are not very standardised — they have different issuers, maturities and contract terms. But more and more bonds are getting bundled together and traded on exchanges, with assets approaching $500bn. Many modern ETFs even include derivatives, such as futures, swaps and options.

Given the explosive history of other recent financial innovations, it makes sense to ask whether over-use or misuse of ETFs will also lead to a disaster. Fortunately, many people are already looking for ways that the ETF market might go wrong.

Some of the concerns are more about the long term. A recent study by finance researchers Doron Israeli, Charles Lee and Suhas Sridharan found that being included in an ETF often makes an asset less liquid, and reduces the correlation between its price and its fundamental value. That implies that ETFs make the market more careless — just as securitisation lulled lenders into ignoring the quality of individual mortgages, ETFs might be causing investors to ignore the fundamentals of individual assets. Other academics have focused on the ways passive investing might stifle industry competition.

But that still doesn’t tell us how ETFs might cause a financial crisis. Some asset managers have called the funds "weapons of mass destruction", but as my Bloomberg View colleague Barry Ritholtz notes, they haven’t yet made a convincing case.

That doesn’t mean there is no such case to be made. My own biggest worry about ETFs revolves around liquidity.

There is no single unified definition of liquidity. In general, it means the ease with which you can trade an asset, but that depends on conditions in the market — mortgage-backed securities were very liquid before the crisis struck, but became incredibly illiquid once people started doubting the quality of their ingredients.