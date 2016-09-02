Business

Jacob Zuma and Pravin Gordhan arrive in China for G-20 summit

02 September 2016 - 13:37 PM Staff Writer
President Jacob Zuma and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday night at a meeting in Pretoria between the government and business leaders to discuss ways to revive the economy. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma has arrived in China where he will be attending the Group of 20 (G-20) leaders’ summit, accompanied by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

There has been a renewed push against Gordhan through a Hawks investigation and wide speculation that his arrest was imminent.

On numerous occasions the Presidency has tried to quash speculation that Zuma and Gordhan were at "war" with each other, and that the investigation into the minister was politically motivated.

The G-20 summit is taking place in Hangzhou, China. The Presidency said SA’s participation in the G-20 was aimed at advancing the national agenda, including strong growth and better employment.

While at the summit, Zuma will participate in the annual Business of 20 engagement with the B-20 business community, the Presidency said.

There would also be an informal meeting of the Brics leaders, of which SA is part, on the sidelines of the G-20, ahead of its summit in Goa, India, in October.

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was also accompanying the President.

Following the G-20 summit, Zuma will travel to Guangzhou in Guangdong Province, where he will attend the second Investing in Africa Forum. He will be joined by Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies and Deputy Transport Minister Sindi Chikunga.

 

