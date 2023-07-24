Israel passes divisive law to hamstring judges
Opponents fear it is first step to religious autocracy and have already appealed to high court
24 July 2023 - 17:10
Israel’s parliament on Monday approved a law that would curb the oversight powers of the courts, a measure that has divided the country and prompted mass protests.
Tens of thousands of protesters converged on the Knesset building where the vote took place. Opposition MPs boycotted, allowing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition to pass the bill with 64 votes to 0...
