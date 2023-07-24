Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to gag order amid witness tampering denial
Prosecutors succeed in barring FTX founder and allies from making public statements that could interfere with the case after New York Times talks
24 July 2023 - 08:21 Mrinmay Dey
Sam Bankman-Fried. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Lawyers for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried rejected prosecutors’ claims that his discussions with a New York Times reporter amounted to witness tampering but agreed to accept a gag order, they said in a letter to the judge in the criminal fraud case.
The letter, released on Sunday, came after prosecutors sought to bar Bankman-Fried and allies from making public statements that could interfere with the case.
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, once valued at $32bn, filed for bankruptcy protection in November as it was unable to repay depositors. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to fraud.
In the letter, Bankman-Fried’s attorney confirmed he had spoken to and provided personal documents to the New York Times that included documents written by a former colleague, Caroline Ellison, who has co-operated with the US government.
“Bankman-Fried did not violate the protective order in this case, nor did he violate his bail conditions, nor did he violate any law or rule governing his conduct,” Bankman-Fried’s lawyer Mark Cohen said in the letter.
An article published by New York Times titled “Inside the Private Writings of Caroline Ellison, Star Witness in the FTX Case” reported excerpts from Ellison’s personal Google documents from before the collapse of FTX in which she spoke about being “pretty unhappy and overwhelmed” with her job and feeling “hurt/rejected” from her break-up with Bankman-Fried.
Ellison led Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research hedge fund and has pleaded guilty to defrauding investors and agreed to co-operate with prosecutors. In December, Bankman-Fried said he and Ellison had been in a relationship but gave no further details.
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to gag order amid witness tampering denial
Prosecutors succeed in barring FTX founder and allies from making public statements that could interfere with the case after New York Times talks
Lawyers for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried rejected prosecutors’ claims that his discussions with a New York Times reporter amounted to witness tampering but agreed to accept a gag order, they said in a letter to the judge in the criminal fraud case.
The letter, released on Sunday, came after prosecutors sought to bar Bankman-Fried and allies from making public statements that could interfere with the case.
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, once valued at $32bn, filed for bankruptcy protection in November as it was unable to repay depositors. Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to fraud.
In the letter, Bankman-Fried’s attorney confirmed he had spoken to and provided personal documents to the New York Times that included documents written by a former colleague, Caroline Ellison, who has co-operated with the US government.
“Bankman-Fried did not violate the protective order in this case, nor did he violate his bail conditions, nor did he violate any law or rule governing his conduct,” Bankman-Fried’s lawyer Mark Cohen said in the letter.
An article published by New York Times titled “Inside the Private Writings of Caroline Ellison, Star Witness in the FTX Case” reported excerpts from Ellison’s personal Google documents from before the collapse of FTX in which she spoke about being “pretty unhappy and overwhelmed” with her job and feeling “hurt/rejected” from her break-up with Bankman-Fried.
Ellison led Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research hedge fund and has pleaded guilty to defrauding investors and agreed to co-operate with prosecutors. In December, Bankman-Fried said he and Ellison had been in a relationship but gave no further details.
Reuters
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Have we moved through winter and into the era of crypto consequences?
US charges Sam Bankman-Fried with bribing Chinese official
Bankman-Fried charged with four new counts in FTX criminal case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Abraaj founder loses bid to avoid US extradition on fraud charges
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Novel tech for a new year, but the same old (people) ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.