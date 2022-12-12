World / Middle East

Iran executes second person involved in protests against state

Rights group HRANA says that as of Sunday, 488 protesters had been killed, including 68 minors

12 December 2022 - 10:39 Parisa Hafezi
People take part in a protest against the Islamic regime of Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Istanbul, Turkey, in this December 10 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA
People take part in a protest against the Islamic regime of Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Istanbul, Turkey, in this December 10 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

Dubai — Iran hanged a man in public on Monday who had been convicted of killing two members of security forces, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported, the second execution of people involved in antigovernment protests in less than a week.

Nationwide protests, in their third month, erupted after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on September 16 in the custody of morality police enforcing strict mandatory dress code laws.

The demonstrations have turned into a popular revolt by furious Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the worst legitimacy challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

“Majid Reza Rahnavard was hanged in public in [the holy Shiite city of] Mashahd this morning ... he was sentenced to death for ‘waging war against God’ after stabbing to death two members of security forces,” Mizan said.

The semi-official Fars news agency said Rahnavard killed two members of the Basij volunteer force and wounded four others. The Basij force, affiliated with the country’s Revolutionary Guards, has been at the forefront of the state crackdown on protests.

Activists on social media criticised the execution of the 23-year-old Rahnavard as “a criminal act” by the clerical establishment to deter dissent.

“They called Rahnavard’s family at 7am and told them to go to the Beheste Reza cemetery. ‘We executed your child and buried him,’ they said,” widely followed activist account 1500Tasvir posted on Twitter.

The contents of the post could not be verified by Reuters.

On Thursday, Iran hanged Mohsen Shekari, who had been convicted of injuring a security guard with a knife and blocking a street in Tehran, the first such execution after thousands of arrests over the unrest, drawing a chorus of Western condemnation.

Rights groups have said Shekari was tortured and forced to confess. Molavi Abdolhamid, an outspoken Sunni cleric in the Shi'ite-ruled Islamic Republic, has said the death sentence of Shekari violated Sharia law, according to his website.

State media published a video of a man, which it identified as Rahnavard, stabbing another man who fell against a parked motorcycle and then stabbing another person immediately after and then running away.

Iran’s state TV showed a video in which Rahnavard said in the court that he came to hate the Basij forces after seeing them beating and killing protesters in videos posted on social media.

Amnesty International has said Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people in what it called “sham trials designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran”.

Rights group HRANA said that as of Sunday 488 protesters had been killed, including 68 minors. It said 62 members of the security forces had also been killed. As many as 18,259 protesters are believed to have been arrested, it said.

While the UN says the protests have cost more than 300 lives, a top Iranian state security body has said that 200 people, including members of the security forces, had died in the unrest. 

Reuters

Qatar and Sinopec strike 27-year LNG supply deal

QatarEnergy CEO says the deal is the longest on record in the liquefied natural gas sector
2 weeks ago

Turkey vows more retaliation after 2 killed in cross-border Kurdish strikes

In the latest in a series of tit-for-tat attacks, several mortar shells hit a border district in Turkey’s Gaziantep province, leaving a child and a ...
2 weeks ago

Iran pushes back with 60% uranium enrichment at Fordow site

Iran says it is enriching uranium to 60% purity at its underground Fordow nuclear site following IAEA censure
2 weeks ago
