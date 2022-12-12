Eskom tariff hike of more than 20% is unlikely, analyst says

Key US CPI data and interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are likely to dominate trading this week
Leon Trotsky’s term ‘turnip’ is a political verdict: red on the outside, white on the inside
African Transformation Movement leader says Constitutional Court should reject Ramaphosa’s bid to review and set aside the panel’s report
The governing party will hold its conference from December 16 to 20 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre
The company has been facing cost pressures after the Russia-Ukraine war led to a dramatic increase in grain prices earlier in the year
The IMF says advanced economies saw the biggest drop in debt, with both public and private debt dropping 5% of GDP in 2021
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
More homes and offices searched over allegations Qatar lavished legislators with cash and gifts to influence decision-making
The first African side to reach the last four at a World Cup will go up against former colonial power
The hot-hatch icon delivers quicker laptimes though it’s a bit lacking in character
South Africans who have this year already endured multiple interest rate increases, persistent high inflation in essentials such as food and fuel, and the worst load-shedding in Eskom’s history, must prepare for another cost-of-living shock when next year’s electricity tariff increase is announced on Wednesday.
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) is expected to announce a “draft” decision on Eskom’s revenue application for the next two years at an energy regulator meeting...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Eskom tariff hike of more than 20% is unlikely, analyst says
South Africans could face another cost-of-living shock when Nersa announces next year’s ‘draft’ electricity tariff increase
South Africans who have this year already endured multiple interest rate increases, persistent high inflation in essentials such as food and fuel, and the worst load-shedding in Eskom’s history, must prepare for another cost-of-living shock when next year’s electricity tariff increase is announced on Wednesday.
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) is expected to announce a “draft” decision on Eskom’s revenue application for the next two years at an energy regulator meeting...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.