Eskom tariff hike of more than 20% is unlikely, analyst says

South Africans could face another cost-of-living shock when Nersa announces next year’s ‘draft’ electricity tariff increase

12 December 2022 - 10:39 Denene Erasmus
South Africans who have this year already endured multiple interest rate increases, persistent high inflation in essentials such as food and fuel, and the worst load-shedding in Eskom’s history, must prepare for another cost-of-living shock when next year’s electricity tariff increase is announced on Wednesday.

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) is expected to announce a “draft” decision on Eskom’s revenue application for the next two years at an energy regulator meeting...

