Qatar and Sinopec strike 27-year LNG supply deal

QatarEnergy CEO says talks with other Chinese and European buyers are ongoing

21 November 2022 - 17:54 Andrew Mills and Maha El Dahan
QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi speaks in Doha, Qatar, March 26 2022. Picture: REUTERS/IBRAHIM AL-OMAR
QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi speaks in Doha, Qatar, March 26 2022. Picture: REUTERS/IBRAHIM AL-OMAR

Doha — QatarEnergy has signed a 27-year deal to supply China’s Sinopec with liquefied natural gas, the longest LNG agreement on record as volatile markets drive buyers to seek long-term deals.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February competition for LNG has become intense, with Europe in particular needing vast amounts to help replace Russian pipeline gas that used to make up almost 40% of the continent’s imports.

“Today is an important milestone for the first sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for North Field East project, it is 4-million tonnes for 27 years to Sinopec of China," QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said in Doha shortly before the deal signing.

“It signifies long-term deals are here and important for both seller and buyer," he said, adding that the deal was the LNG sector’s largest on record.

The North Field is part of the world’s biggest gas field that Qatar shares with Iran, which calls its share South Pars.

QatarEnergy earlier this year signed five deals for North Field East (NFE), the first and larger of the two-phase North Field expansion plan, which includes six LNG trains that will ramp up Qatar’s liquefaction capacity to 126-million tonnes per year by 2027 from 77-million tonnes.

It later signed contracts with three partners for North Field South (NFS), the second phase of the expansion.

Monday’s deal, confirmed by Sinopec, is the first supply deal to be announced for NFE.

Kaabi, who is also minister of state for energy affairs, said negotiations with other buyers in China and Europe who want to have security of supply were ongoing.

Qatar is already the world’s top LNG exporter and its North Field expansion project will boost that position and help guarantee long-term supplies of gas to Europe as the continent seeks alternatives to Russian flows.

“I think the recent volatility has driven buyers to understand the importance of having long-term supply that is fixed and that’s reasonably priced for the long term"," Kaabi said.

He said the pricing of the deal would be similar to others in the past that were linked to crude oil.

“The way we’re pricing our deals with Asia is linked to crude. We’ve done it this way in the past and that’s the mechanism we're using going forward."

QatarEnergy will provide the shipping and delivery of the LNG.

Kaabi added negotiations for an equity stake in the Gulf country’s expansion project were ongoing with several entities.

Sources told Reuters in June that China’s national oil majors were in advanced talks with Qatar to invest in NFE.

Reuters

