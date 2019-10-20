Trade in tyre recycling is big, but toxic, in India

Pyrolysis supporters say the process can be a relatively clean way of disposing of tyres and turning them into useful fuel. However, controlling emissions and processing waste residue from the burning of a product that is made up a wide range of chemicals, and synthetic and natural rubber is expensive and difficult to make profitable on a mass scale.

State-of-the-art plants can cost tens of millions of dollars, whereas basic Chinese-made pyrolysis equipment is available from online retailers for as little as $30,000.

An Indian government audit found that as of July 2019 there were 637 licensed pyrolysis plants countrywide, of which 270 were not complying with environmental standards and 116 had been shut down. The audit said most operators used rudimentary equipment that exposed workers to fine carbon particles and led to dust, oil and air pollution leaking into the plant and surroundings. Industry sources say several hundred more unlicensed pyrolysis businesses are operating across India.

Pyrolysis plants have mushroomed in the southern Malaysian state of Johor over the past decade, industry sources said, where they supply fuel for ships.

At one plant visited by Reuters near the Johor town of Kulai, Bangladeshi immigrants covered in carbon dust shoveled tyres imported from Australia and Singapore into a Chinese-made furnace. They lived onsite in a hut next to the kilns.

“People don’t know where old tyres go,” said the owner, who gave his name only as Sam. “But if my factory doesn’t exist, where will the tyres go?” He said he had a licence to operate. Reuters could not verify this.

The environmental impact of pyrolysis in places such as India and Malaysia is making some exporting countries take notice. Australia, a major exporter of tyres to Southeast Asia and India, said in August it would ban waste exports, including tyres, although it did not give a timeline.

Australia was “aware of allegations of unsustainable processing of waste tyres in some importing countries” and did not want “to be part of such practices”, said a spokesperson for Trevor Evans, the official who oversees waste reduction.

Burning tyres without adequate emissions controls can release numerous toxic chemicals and gases into the environment, as well as particulates, said Lalit Dandona, head of the India state-level disease burden initiative, a group of research bodies mapping health issues across India.

He said the short-term effects for those exposed to smoke from burning tyres includes skin irritation and lung infections, and that prolonged exposure could result in heart attacks and lung cancer. Other government bodies worldwide, including the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), have made similar conclusions. In a 1997 report, the EPA said emissions from burning tyres included dioxins, sulphur oxides and a range of metals, including mercury and arsenic.

From Britain to India

Many of the tyres that end up in Indian villages such as Nabipur start their lives in Britain. Indian waste tyre imports from Britain alone in 2018 amounted to 263,000 tonnes — 13% of the total volume of tyres traded worldwide — compared with 48,000 tonnes in 2013.

Most European countries require tyre manufacturers and suppliers to organise tyre collection and treatment, meaning there are more home-grown recycling operations. There are no such requirements in Britain, however, which means that small firms can easily obtain licences to collect waste tyres and sell them abroad.

Britain’s department for environment, food and fural affairs (Defra) said it fully implements the rules of the Basel Convention but needs to do more about waste tyres. Defra said it plans to make producers more responsible for old tyres, as well as increase monitoring of shipments.

Once in India, the tyres are dispersed between recyclers who shred them for use in road-building or sports fields; firms that burn them as cheap fuel to make cement or bricks; and legal and illegal pyrolysis plants, importers and exporters said.

India’s Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association estimates that most imported waste tyres end up in pyrolysis plants, according to the group’s deputy director, Vinay Vijayvargia.

Faced with a growing backlash from environmental groups and residents living near pyrolysis plants, India is considering banning all but the most sophisticated operations. The country’s environmental court is expected to rule on the proposed ban in January.

Garbage dump

Six years ago, there were no pyrolysis plants in Nabipur, 112km south of New Delhi. Now there are 10, with most operating at night to avoid scrutiny, residents said. Reuters visited three small plants in the village.

At one, tyres embossed with “Made in Germany” and “Made in USA” lay strewn on the floor and thick sludge seeped from pipes protruding from incineration drums. Most tyres used for vehicles in India are made domestically.

Workers wore no safety equipment, and their skin and clothes were covered in black soot. The owner, Pankaj, said a trader sells him tyres imported from abroad.

Villagers said they have suffered from breathing difficulties and eye and throat infections since the plants began expanding, and farmers have found black dust in their soil. Reuters could not independently verify the claims. It was also not possible to verify if the operations were licensed.

“Used tyres are not available locally, so they import from abroad,” said Shiva Choudhary, a businessman who leases out construction equipment in Nabipur. “They clean their own country and dump their garbage on us.”

