EU rules will disrupt Big Tech practices and ease consumer access

New EU rules will rewrite the basic tenets of business on the internet and on mobile, upending how Big Tech makes money and how consumers access these services.
The Digital Markets Act is one of the world’s toughest pieces of legislation targeting the world’s top technology companies’ market clout and is aimed at making it easier for people to move between competing services — such as social media platforms, internet browsers and app stores.
The EU Commission in September designated 22 services of the major tech companies as “gatekeepers” of online services and gave them until March 7 to comply with the new rules.
That means they will be required to make their messaging apps interoperate with rivals and let users decide which apps to pre-install on their devices.
The firms are Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok owner ByteDance.
Here is how the new rules might affect each service:
Advertising
Under the act, gatekeeper services will now have to gain explicit consent before tracking a user for advertising purposes.
Business customers using online ad services provided by Amazon, Google, and Meta will also be empowered to ask for data collected regarding their campaigns, a valuable resource often kept hidden from business customers.
App stores
Apple and Google will be forced to provide space for third-party app stores on their respective iOS and Android devices.
Android users can install apps from alternative sources, a process known as “sideloading”, but this often requires them to switch off certain security settings. Apple has warned against sideloading for security purposes.
Industry experts have predicted an “avalanche” of alternative app stores once the new rules come into effect, with the potential for exclusivity deals meaning certain games and apps may only be available to download through select stores.
Ben Wood, CMO of industry analysis firm CCS Insight, previously said that smaller start-ups, as well as giants such as Amazon and Microsoft, may try to lure consumers and developers to their own app stores.
Default apps
As with app stores, consumers will no longer be nudged into using other default apps on their devices — such as the Safari web browser on an iPhone, or Google Maps on an Android phone.
Gatekeepers must allow users to more easily switch from their device’s default app store, web browser, navigation tool and others to alternatives of their choice. For example, they may offer users a “choice screen” with a range of options upon setting up their device.
E-commerce, search engines and social media
Services such as Amazon’s marketplace, Facebook’s content feed, and Google’s search engine will be banned from giving their own services and products preferential rankings over alternatives when users are scrolling their screens.
That comes as online retail giant Amazon has faced global scrutiny over claims it had prioritised its own products over third-party sellers using its platform.
Messaging
Under the act’s new interoperability rules, gatekeepers’ messaging apps will no longer be siloed off from others.
The EU has thus far only designated Meta’s Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp services. Once the act comes into effect, users would be free to instantly message contacts via other apps — like Signal or Telegram — from these platforms.
Officials are now investigating whether Apple’s iMessage service should be added to the list.
Such a move would mark a major upheaval for the tech giant, which has designed an entire ecosystem of products — iPhones, iPads, Mac computers and more — about how well they work together.
EU rules will disrupt Big Tech practices and ease consumer access
The Digital Markets Act aims to make it easier for people to move between competing services such as social media platforms
New EU rules will rewrite the basic tenets of business on the internet and on mobile, upending how Big Tech makes money and how consumers access these services.
The Digital Markets Act is one of the world’s toughest pieces of legislation targeting the world’s top technology companies’ market clout and is aimed at making it easier for people to move between competing services — such as social media platforms, internet browsers and app stores.
The EU Commission in September designated 22 services of the major tech companies as “gatekeepers” of online services and gave them until March 7 to comply with the new rules.
That means they will be required to make their messaging apps interoperate with rivals and let users decide which apps to pre-install on their devices.
The firms are Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok owner ByteDance.
Here is how the new rules might affect each service:
Advertising
Under the act, gatekeeper services will now have to gain explicit consent before tracking a user for advertising purposes.
Business customers using online ad services provided by Amazon, Google, and Meta will also be empowered to ask for data collected regarding their campaigns, a valuable resource often kept hidden from business customers.
App stores
Apple and Google will be forced to provide space for third-party app stores on their respective iOS and Android devices.
Android users can install apps from alternative sources, a process known as “sideloading”, but this often requires them to switch off certain security settings. Apple has warned against sideloading for security purposes.
Industry experts have predicted an “avalanche” of alternative app stores once the new rules come into effect, with the potential for exclusivity deals meaning certain games and apps may only be available to download through select stores.
Ben Wood, CMO of industry analysis firm CCS Insight, previously said that smaller start-ups, as well as giants such as Amazon and Microsoft, may try to lure consumers and developers to their own app stores.
Default apps
As with app stores, consumers will no longer be nudged into using other default apps on their devices — such as the Safari web browser on an iPhone, or Google Maps on an Android phone.
Gatekeepers must allow users to more easily switch from their device’s default app store, web browser, navigation tool and others to alternatives of their choice. For example, they may offer users a “choice screen” with a range of options upon setting up their device.
E-commerce, search engines and social media
Services such as Amazon’s marketplace, Facebook’s content feed, and Google’s search engine will be banned from giving their own services and products preferential rankings over alternatives when users are scrolling their screens.
That comes as online retail giant Amazon has faced global scrutiny over claims it had prioritised its own products over third-party sellers using its platform.
Messaging
Under the act’s new interoperability rules, gatekeepers’ messaging apps will no longer be siloed off from others.
The EU has thus far only designated Meta’s Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp services. Once the act comes into effect, users would be free to instantly message contacts via other apps — like Signal or Telegram — from these platforms.
Officials are now investigating whether Apple’s iMessage service should be added to the list.
Such a move would mark a major upheaval for the tech giant, which has designed an entire ecosystem of products — iPhones, iPads, Mac computers and more — about how well they work together.
Reuters
Elon Musk sues OpenAI over breach of contract, straying from AI mission
European media groups hit Google with €2.1bn lawsuit
All the news big tech finds fit to steal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
European media groups hit Google with €2.1bn lawsuit
Microsoft’s AI deal under scrutiny in EU
EU drafts rules for Big Tech to curb fake news
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.