EU drafts rules for big tech to curb fake news

08 February 2024 - 17:13
by Tassilo Hummel
Thierry Breton speaks at a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, February 23 2023. Picture: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS
Paris — The EU executive has started to compile guidelines for big tech platforms to prevent disinformation, hate speech and counterfeits from disrupting the process of democratic elections.

Over a third of the world’s population will go to the polls this year at a time when the power and influence of tech giants is under growing scrutiny.

These are the first guidelines and aim to present large online platforms and search engines with best practices, the commission said on Thursday.

The EU launched a public consultation at the start of this week, giving parties until March 7 to give feedback. EU policymakers want tech giants to come up with risk mitigation measures, particularly concerning the threat from AI-generated content.

There will be national elections in Portugal, Belgium, Croatia, Romania and Austria this year, together with EU parliamentary elections in June. US presidential elections are also due later this year, as well as ballots in Mexico, South Korea, SA, Ghana and many other countries.

“We know the electoral period in the EU is going to be targeted by hybrid attacks and foreign interference of all kinds,” EU commissioner Thierry Breton said on Wednesday as he urged tech platforms to do their part to protect free and fair elections.

Earlier this month, the EU sent requests to over a dozen tech companies, including Amazon, Apple, Meta and Alphabet’s Google, asking the firms what measures they have taken to give researchers access to data that could be relevant to the upcoming EU and national elections.

Reuters

Leading AI firms join US safety consortium

More than 200 entities tasked with addressing risks
World
5 hours ago

SCOTT TIMCKE AND HANANI HLOMANI: Protecting African elections with and from AI

African countries have some soft laws to help address the expected and real effect of artificial intelligence on polls
Opinion
3 weeks ago

CHRIS ROPER: Deepfakes are a new danger to boardrooms

The rise of the deepfake isn’t just about pushing big-issue buttons or ideological manipulation; it’s becoming an increasing problem for business risk
Opinion
14 hours ago

WEF risk report 2024: election disruptions from AI, climate change are top threats

Survey of experts, policymakers and business leaders gauges risk  perceptions ahead of annual Davos meeting
World
4 weeks ago

Are social media ready to battle fake news surrounding multiple 2024 elections?

Since the last election cycle, the actors who abuse the platforms have got more sophisticated but the resources to tackle them have not increased
World
4 weeks ago
