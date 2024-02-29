All the news big tech finds fit to steal
Aussies may have the answer in getting Google and Facebook to pay news publishers
29 February 2024 - 05:00
Google and Facebook owe US news publishers between $11bn and $14bn a year, according to new research by Haaris Mateen, an assistant professor at the University of Houston, and Anya Schiffrin, a senior lecturer in discipline of international & public affairs at Columbia University.
“The tech giants have argued that news is not essential and that publishers are lucky to have their platforms driving traffic to their sites, which can then convert that traffic into subscriptions,” write Mateen and Schiffrin...
