World / Europe

Albania’s Soviet-era airbase boosts Nato in Western Balkans

Prime Minister says region is under threat from Russia

04 March 2024 - 15:48
by Florion Goga
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Eurofighter Typhoon military jet lands at the newly rebuilt Kucova Nato air base in Kucova, Albania, on March 4 2024. Picture: FLORION GOGA/REUTERS
A Eurofighter Typhoon military jet lands at the newly rebuilt Kucova Nato air base in Kucova, Albania, on March 4 2024. Picture: FLORION GOGA/REUTERS

Kucova — Nato member Albania, which has no fighter jets of its own, opened a rebuilt Soviet-era airbase to serve Nato aircraft on Monday amid an increased threat from Russia, Prime Minister Edi Rama said.

Nato has spent more than €50m on the Kucova Air Base to bolster its presence in the region. Airspace in the Adriatic country of Albania, which borders Greece to the south and Montenegro to the north, is protected by Italy and Greece.

“This is a base that (will add) another element of security for our Western Balkans region which we all know that it is a region endangered from the threat and neo-imperialist ambitions of the Russian Federation,” Rama said during the inauguration.

Two fighter jets flying from Nato’s Aviano Air Base in Italy landed in Kucova to mark the reopening of the airfield.

The airbase is located in the small town of Kucova once known as “Stalin City” when Soviet and Chinese-made MIGs were on standby for orders to scramble in the case of a war with the West that never arrived.

The likely targets then were Austria, Germany, Italy and Denmark, Rama said.

“Today we live in a different era and fortunately Albania is on the other side,” Rama said.

Albania, which joined Nato in 2009, is also in talks with the military alliance to build a naval base at Porto Romano on the Adriatic coast.

Reuters

Meloni talks tough on migrants while opening door to Italian jobs

After vowing to clamp down on unauthorised arrivals, premier also aims to plug labour gaps
World
2 months ago

Russia and China veto draft resolution on Gaza at UN Security Council

US and Russia table rival drafts on worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, but both fail
World
4 months ago

Two climbers die in avalanche on Tibetan mountain

Avalanche strikes as more than 50 climbers make push for summit
World
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Victor Orban to meet Donald Trump, saying he ...
World
2.
Battleground state of North Carolina key on Super ...
World / Americas
3.
Record low election turnout amid discontent in ...
World / Asia
4.
Haiti telecoms disrupted amid clashes and mass ...
World / Americas
5.
Israel opts out of Cairo ceasefire talks
World

Related Articles

Meloni talks tough on migrants while opening door to Italian jobs

World / Europe

Russia and China veto draft resolution on Gaza at UN Security Council

World / Americas

Ryanair targets Eastern Europe, rivaling Wizz Air

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.