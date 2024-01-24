World / Europe

Putin meets Chad junta leader

Russia has been moving to edge out the influence of France, the former colonial power in West Africa and the Sahel

24 January 2024 - 16:36
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Chad President Mahamat Idriss Deby. Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
Chad President Mahamat Idriss Deby. Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday met Chadian leader Mahamat Idriss Deby in the Kremlin, courting a country that had previously maintained a pro-Western policy and spurned Russia’s recent outreach in Africa’s Sahel region.

Russia has been moving to edge out the influence of France, the former colonial power in West Africa and the Sahel, and build ties with countries that have been roiled by a wave of coups since 2020.

Deby has led Chad since 2021, when he took power in a coup shortly after his father, long-serving president Idriss Deby, was killed in battle fighting antigovernment rebels. The junta initially promised an 18-month transition to elections, but later delayed them until October this year.

In brief televised comments, Putin said Russia was pleased that Deby had stabilised the situation in the country and was ready to help in any way.

According to a transcript published on the Kremlin website, Putin said that the two countries had “great opportunities to develop our bilateral ties”, and that Moscow would double the quota for Chadian students studying at Russian universities.

Deby’s visit comes a week after the prime minister of Niger, also appointed by a junta, visited Moscow. Russia has courted Niger since a July 2023 coup ousted a pro-Western government there.

In Niger and Burkina Faso, the coups have brought to power military governments that have broken with France and instead pivoted towards Russia.

Chad, however, had been seen as an enduring bastion of French influence in Africa, with Moscow’s clout there far more limited than in its neighbours.

Russian influence in some countries, including in Mali and the Central African Republic, was initially spearheaded by Moscow’s Wagner Group mercenary army, led by businessman and one-time Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash last August, two months after he led Wagner in a failed mutiny aimed at ousting Russia’s top military leadership. He had accused defence chiefs of bungling Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Since Prigozhin’s death, Moscow has moved to seize control of his network in Africa, incorporating Wagner’s operations into its formal state structures.

Reuters

US pledges $45m more to fight jihadists in West Africa

Antony Blinken discusses security challenges and extremism during Ivory Coast visit
World
1 day ago

US power remains central to geopolitics in 2024 and beyond

Citizens need to be able to put pressure on their governments to adopt foreign policy positions that are best for long-term growth and stability
Life
1 day ago

Putin arrives in Saudi Arabia for rare foreign visit

The leaders are expected to discuss oil, Gaza and Ukraine
World
1 month ago

Senate rejects bid to withdraw US troops from Niger

Russia could fill vacuum left if American soldiers withdraw from coup-hit West African state, says committee chair
World
2 months ago

ZAMANI SAUL: Africa is little more than a pawn in the shifting world order

Unless it develops a collective ethos, it risks being auctioned off in a new scramble for the continent
Opinion
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Netanyahu rejects Hamas’ conditions for hostage ...
World / Middle East
2.
Turkey approves Sweden’s Nato membership bid
World / Europe
3.
Switzerland says criminal complaints filed ...
World
4.
IDF suffers heavy casualties, with 24 killed in ...
World / Middle East
5.
Britain to extend deadline for N Ireland to ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.