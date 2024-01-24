International comparison is objective and representative of the global world. It would be interesting to see what proportion of SA pupils are trained adequately to earn a school-leaving exam pass of another developed country, say, or an Asian or even African country.
LETTER: SA matrics lag German peers by far
Only 5% of our pupils achieve the levels that 75% of their German peers do
Your editorial opinion on the matric results refers (“It is time to stop misleading SA about the matric results”, January 23).
International comparison is objective and representative of the global world. It would be interesting to see what proportion of SA pupils are trained adequately to earn a school-leaving exam pass of another developed country, say, or an Asian or even African country.
Looking at the Progress in International Literacy Study data (where we are far off the pace), only 5% of our pupils achieve the levels that 75% of their German peers do.
This does not bode well.
Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE
