Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA matrics lag German peers by far

Only 5% of our pupils achieve the levels that 75% of their German peers do

24 January 2024 - 16:32
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Your editorial opinion on the matric results refers (“It is time to stop misleading SA about the matric results”, January 23).

International comparison is objective and representative of the global world. It would be interesting to see what proportion of SA pupils are trained adequately to earn a school-leaving exam pass of another developed country, say, or an Asian or even African country.

Looking at the Progress in International Literacy Study data (where we are far off the pace), only 5% of our pupils achieve the levels that 75% of their German peers do.

This does not bode well.

Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: It is time to stop misleading SA about ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Joburg just keeps getting ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: DA pre-election faultlines
Opinion / Editorials
4.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Spirit of collaboration ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Cricket SA bowled over by its own ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

CARTOON: Matric dropouts

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Why South Africa’s matric numbers don’t add up to success

Opinion / Editorials

JON FOSTER-PEDLEY: Matriculants have a mountain to climb

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.