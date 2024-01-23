World / Europe

Britain to extend deadline for N Ireland to restore power-sharing assembly

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government for almost two years

23 January 2024 - 21:40
by Alistair Smout and Sachin Ravikumar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Stormont in Belfast, January 17 2024. Picture: CHARLES McQUILLAN/GETTY IMAGES
Stormont in Belfast, January 17 2024. Picture: CHARLES McQUILLAN/GETTY IMAGES

London — The British government on Tuesday said it would extend the deadline for restoration of a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland until February 8.

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government for almost two years after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) walked out in protest over the operation of post-Brexit trade rules.  

Irish nationalists and pro-British unionist politicians are obliged to share power under the terms of the 1998 Good Friday peace accord that ended three decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

On Monday, the DUP said it would seek to close remaining gaps in negotiations about restoring the government.

Britain’s lower house of parliament will on Wednesday seek to pass a piece of legislation formally extending the deadline. The previous deadline expired on January 18.

“I am committed to restoring devolution and significant progress has been made towards that objective,” Britain’s Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said in a statement.

Reuters 

Business lobbyists call for halt to Irish labour market measures

Group says pace and scale of recent changes are leading to a rise in business failures
World
1 day ago

Police arrest 34 after Dublin rioting

The stabbing of five people including three young children triggered violence rarely seen before in the Irish capital
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Netanyahu rejects Hamas’ conditions for hostage ...
World / Middle East
2.
Switzerland says criminal complaints filed ...
World
3.
Israel nod for Gaza tax funds to be held by ...
World / Middle East
4.
Democrats confront Biden administration over ...
World
5.
Modi opens Ram temple built on mosque site in ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Biden urges Northern Ireland leaders to restore power sharing

World / Europe

UK strikes deal with EU over Northern Ireland

World / Europe

UK and EU inch towards Northern Ireland Brexit deal but bars remain

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.