UK and EU inch towards Northern Ireland Brexit deal but bars remain

The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
German submarines briefly succeeded in closing the Cape route in World War 2
Law professor says all 80 legal instruments for tenders should be integrated by legislators
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
CEO Patrice Caine says demand has surged across its product range as European states bolster defences and war rages in Ukraine
Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges
Packaging company initially earmarked 213 staff for retrenchment, but most will not get enhanced voluntary severance packages
Protests are the biggest yet against President Lopez Obrador’s government
Erik ten Hag’s resurgent United claim the club’s first silverware since 2017
Entries for the rally, which takes place from March 19 to 24, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly
London — Britain is on the cusp of a deal with the EU to tackle trade and political disruption in Northern Ireland caused by Brexit, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, but it is unclear whether that will satisfy Eurosceptic critics.
More than a year of stop-start and sometimes rancorous negotiations between London and Brussels on an overhaul of the 2020 EU exit deal look to be coming to a conclusion, perhaps as early as Monday, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying he is “giving it everything” to get a deal done.
“We’re on the cusp, we’ve made great progress, we’re not there yet,” Raab told the BBC.
Sunak aims to succeed in negotiations where his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss failed, but the push comes at the risk of swamping his domestic priorities as he looks to overturn a huge opinion poll deficit for the ruling Conservative Party before a national election expected in 2024.
Even if agreed with Brussels in the coming days, the announcement of a deal is likely to be only the start.
Key players in Northern Ireland have set a high bar for the kind of deal they would support, and Sunak’s own Conservatives are still riddled with the divisions over Brexit that have at times paralysed British politics since the country’s 2016 vote to leave the EU.
As part of its exit agreement, Britain signed an accord with Brussels known as the Northern Ireland Protocol to avoid imposing politically contentious checks along the 500km land border with EU member Ireland.
But the protocol effectively created a border for some goods moving from Britain because it kept Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods.
Fragile situation
That has also disrupted the delicate political balance in Northern Ireland, preventing the formation of a power-sharing government set out by a 1998 peace agreement that mostly ended three decades of sectarian violence in the province.
In an interview with the Sunday Times, Sunak said the shooting of a police officer in Northern Ireland last week is a reminder of the fragility of the situation there.
Raab said the deal will address trade tensions by easing the physical checks on goods that were demanded by the EU under the original agreement. He also said the deal aims to address concerns that the EU can set rules for Northern Ireland that cannot be influenced by the region’s voters and politicians.
“If there any new rules that would apply in relation to Northern Ireland, it must be right that there’s a Northern Irish democratic check on that,” he said.
He stopped short of saying European courts will no longer have a say in Northern Ireland. That has been a key demand of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which is refusing to enter a new power-sharing arrangement in Northern Ireland.
The DUP has set out seven tests for any deal. The Sunday Times said Sunak was confident the deal met those conditions, but that DUP party leader Jeffrey Donaldson was “minded to reject the deal”.
Party fractures
Without DUP approval, Northern Ireland could remain without a devolved government, meaning one of the main aims of Sunak’s renegotiation has failed.
A Eurosceptic contingent of the Conservative Party is likely to take its lead from the DUP’s final verdict, raising the risk that Sunak’s party fractures and his agenda on the economy, and health and immigration reform is derailed.
Asked whether parliament will get a vote on approving the deal, Raab said legislators will have an opportunity to express themselves, but did not explicitly promise a vote.
That drew a sharp warning from legislator Mark Francois, head of the Eurosceptic European Research Group, who told Sky: “Given all the history of this, for the government to try to bludgeon this through the House of Commons without a vote of any kind would be incredibly unwise.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UK and EU inch towards Northern Ireland Brexit deal but bars remain
Stop-start negotiations on an overhaul of the 2020 exit pact look to be coming to a conclusion
London — Britain is on the cusp of a deal with the EU to tackle trade and political disruption in Northern Ireland caused by Brexit, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, but it is unclear whether that will satisfy Eurosceptic critics.
More than a year of stop-start and sometimes rancorous negotiations between London and Brussels on an overhaul of the 2020 EU exit deal look to be coming to a conclusion, perhaps as early as Monday, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying he is “giving it everything” to get a deal done.
“We’re on the cusp, we’ve made great progress, we’re not there yet,” Raab told the BBC.
Sunak aims to succeed in negotiations where his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss failed, but the push comes at the risk of swamping his domestic priorities as he looks to overturn a huge opinion poll deficit for the ruling Conservative Party before a national election expected in 2024.
Even if agreed with Brussels in the coming days, the announcement of a deal is likely to be only the start.
Key players in Northern Ireland have set a high bar for the kind of deal they would support, and Sunak’s own Conservatives are still riddled with the divisions over Brexit that have at times paralysed British politics since the country’s 2016 vote to leave the EU.
As part of its exit agreement, Britain signed an accord with Brussels known as the Northern Ireland Protocol to avoid imposing politically contentious checks along the 500km land border with EU member Ireland.
But the protocol effectively created a border for some goods moving from Britain because it kept Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods.
Fragile situation
That has also disrupted the delicate political balance in Northern Ireland, preventing the formation of a power-sharing government set out by a 1998 peace agreement that mostly ended three decades of sectarian violence in the province.
In an interview with the Sunday Times, Sunak said the shooting of a police officer in Northern Ireland last week is a reminder of the fragility of the situation there.
Raab said the deal will address trade tensions by easing the physical checks on goods that were demanded by the EU under the original agreement. He also said the deal aims to address concerns that the EU can set rules for Northern Ireland that cannot be influenced by the region’s voters and politicians.
“If there any new rules that would apply in relation to Northern Ireland, it must be right that there’s a Northern Irish democratic check on that,” he said.
He stopped short of saying European courts will no longer have a say in Northern Ireland. That has been a key demand of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which is refusing to enter a new power-sharing arrangement in Northern Ireland.
The DUP has set out seven tests for any deal. The Sunday Times said Sunak was confident the deal met those conditions, but that DUP party leader Jeffrey Donaldson was “minded to reject the deal”.
Party fractures
Without DUP approval, Northern Ireland could remain without a devolved government, meaning one of the main aims of Sunak’s renegotiation has failed.
A Eurosceptic contingent of the Conservative Party is likely to take its lead from the DUP’s final verdict, raising the risk that Sunak’s party fractures and his agenda on the economy, and health and immigration reform is derailed.
Asked whether parliament will get a vote on approving the deal, Raab said legislators will have an opportunity to express themselves, but did not explicitly promise a vote.
That drew a sharp warning from legislator Mark Francois, head of the Eurosceptic European Research Group, who told Sky: “Given all the history of this, for the government to try to bludgeon this through the House of Commons without a vote of any kind would be incredibly unwise.”
Reuters
Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle focuses on energy security and business
As job losses mount, UK outlook bleakest in generations
MARTIN IVENS: What Nadhim Zahawi’s sacking means for Rishi Sunak
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Rishi Sunak makes 100 days in office, but what awaits the UK leader?
LIONEL LAURENT: Brexit takes toll on UK, but it’s not all good news for the EU
THERESE RAPHAEL: In Brexit talks, trust is the key ingredient but also the ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.