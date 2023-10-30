World / Europe

Far-right German politician Daniel Halemba arrested after ‘Sieg Heil’ complaints

AfD did well in Bavaria and Hesse elections on October 8

30 October 2023 - 17:27
by Thomas Escritt
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Police stand outside a residence that they raided in Berlin, Germany. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CARSTEN KAOLL
Police stand outside a residence that they raided in Berlin, Germany. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CARSTEN KAOLL

Berlin — A legislator with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was arrested on Monday on charges including displaying banned totalitarian memorabilia, with neighbours of his fraternity complaining of often hearing the Nazi “Sieg Heil” victory salute.

Newly elected Daniel Halemba, 22, was due to take up his seat in the Bavarian regional parliament later on Monday. He is a member of the Teutonia Prague student fraternity, whose premises were raided by police in September.

During the raid, officials said, they found forbidden memorabilia — Germany’s constitution forbids the display of symbols of totalitarian regimes like the swastika — and neighbours complained of hearing “Sieg Heil” (Hail Victory) from inside.

A prosecution spokesperson said Halemba would be brought before court later on Monday or Tuesday. Charges include inciting racist abuse.

A national conversation that is increasingly dominated by discussion of migration has helped the AfD to a series of strong electoral showings far beyond its old heartlands in the post-industrial East, with voters seemingly unperturbed by its rightward drift.

The party, second in polls in several eastern states, achieved record results in the western states of Bavaria and Hesse on October 8.

The party and its youth wing are under observation in several states, with prominent figures such as lead European parliament candidate Maximilian Krah comparing immigration to colonialism and stating that “oriental land grabs” lead to “sexual abuse of European girls”.

Halemba, who joined the fraternity as a law student in Wuerzburg, has named Bjoern Hoecke, leader of the AfD’s far-right wing, as his political role model.

“They want to arrest me, an elected state parliament member, three days before I take my seat, using a totally lawless arrest warrant,” said Halemba in a video shared on his lawyer’s Telegram channel.

Germany’s fraternities, many of which date back to the country’s first unification in the 19th century, are notorious for their conservative, often nationalistic philosophy.

Reuters 

TRISTEN TAYLOR: Europe’s far-right is storming to power

Nationalist, conservative, authoritarian and nativist parties across the EU are either already in government or are knocking on the door
Opinion
1 month ago

Europe’s far-right rise bolsters Putin’s influence

The eurozone’s right-wing surge, potentially strengthening ties with Russia, underpins an urgent need for democratic resilience
Opinion
3 months ago

Germany’s far right rises again

The country's political landscape trembles as extremist AfD exploits migration and green agenda discontent
World
4 months ago

Scholz’s SPD loses Berlin election for first time since 1999

Weak showing will be seen as a blow to German chancellor, who has come in for criticism at home and abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine
News
8 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
German inflation eases in October to lowest level ...
World / Europe
2.
Far-right German politician Daniel Halemba ...
World / Europe
3.
Britain pushes ahead with rules for crypto markets
World / Europe
4.
Fighting escalates as tanks enter Gaza
World / Middle East
5.
US military enters long-term seafood deal with ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.