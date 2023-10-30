Stanlib: budget deficits the biggest threat to SA’s credit ratings
Deep domestic investor base and stock of long-duration local currency debt are positives
30 October 2023 - 17:25
Stanlib, one of SA’s largest asset managers, says the country’s persistent budget deficits present the biggest threat to SA’s credit rating in the near term.
The government’s expenditure has exceeded its revenue since 2014 and is expected to do so until 2025, forcing the National Treasury to increase its borrowing to fund the budget deficit...
