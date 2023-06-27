US and China rattle sabres but it’s a standoff for now

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
A report found that only 41% of executives felt they had a good understanding of artificial intelligence
A recent peace mission to Kyiv and Moscow was preliminary and the leaders of both countries have agreed to further meetings in the next few weeks
Members say they are determined to usher in an autonomous ANCYL after its elective conference this weekend
SA fund managers still think a recession in 2023 is likely, but they expect the rand to recover to about R17.53/$ over the next 12 months
Stats SA data shows there was a decrease across various sectors, though there were job gains in some sectors
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket found the boards failed to prevent racism, sexism and class-based prejudice
This July, Natural Selection, the conservation-focused safari operator welcomes another new escape, in the shape of North Island Okavango
As military deployments across East Asia intensify, high-level defence dialogue between China and the US remains frozen. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken didn’t secure any progress on the issue during his visit to Beijing last week. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin attempted talks with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu during a defence conference in Singapore this month, but failed to get more than a handshake.
The present situation
General Li, appointed in March, remains sanctioned by the US for his role in a 2017 weapons purchase from Russia’s largest arms exporter, Rosoboronexport. Chinese officials have repeatedly said they want those sanctions, imposed in 2018, dropped to facilitate discussions.
Li and other senior officials also say they want signs from the US of “mutual respect” — easing its patrolling and surveillance off China’s coasts and an end to arms sales for Taiwan. Neither is about to happen.
The tension predates Li’s appointment; Beijing scrapped three avenues of military communication in August 2022 in protest of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. That scuppered planned talks between theatre-level commands, regular defence policy co-ordination and military maritime consultations, which included operational safety issues.
A senior US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that since 2021 China had declined or not responded to more than a dozen requests to talk with the Pentagon and nearly 10 working-level engagement requests.
Regional countries are watching closely, with some leery of being drawn into a wider conflict or forced to choose between the superpowers.
Serving and retired military officers emphasise the importance of smooth communications beyond political leaders, given the dangers of operational miscalculations.
How deep is the freeze?
Significantly, it isn’t total. Diplomats and Chinese analysts say military attaches at embassies Beijing and Washington are still able to meet officials — an important element of routine communication.
Operationally, routine military ship-to-ship and aircraft-to-aircraft communication still takes place and is, according to three diplomats familiar with the situation, often professional at a basic level. At moments of tension, however, it is more fraught. Senior Chinese military intelligence officials also participated in a secret meeting of regional spies in Singapore earlier this month — a session that included US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.
What about the future?
Washington will still push for military dialogue — it’s not a reward but a necessity, Austin said this month — but there is no sign the US is about to drop sanctions on Li. And changes to US deployments to East Asia or a significant shift in its Taiwan posture are even more unlikely.
With Li set to serve a five-year term, some Chinese analysts say it will be impossible for the US to foster talks with military officials above or below him.
“The US sanction on Li is like a tiger that blocks the path,” said Zhou Bo, a retired senior colonel of the People’s Liberation Army and a senior fellow at Beijing’s Tsinghua University.
Senior Chinese foreign ministry official Yang Tao also highlighted the sanctions on Li this week, telling a briefing that it was “one of the reasons we cannot have military-to-military exchanges. The US needs to first remove this obstacle”.
Some defence analysts say that in the short-term, routine discussions between theatre commanders would build confidence and ease tensions.
Another US official said that the head of Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquilino, had a standing request to talk with his Chinese counterpart, Eastern Theatre commander General Lin Xiangyang, but that the conversation had not yet happened. The official said some lower-level interactions with the Chinese military had continued.
In the longer term, the Pentagon is eager to deepen engagement with China on broader strategic issues, particularly its nuclear weapons build up, but has signalled difficulties ahead.
“It remains unclear how the [Chinese] leadership and decision-makers accept the premise behind strategic stability, including the utility of crisis stability and communications,” the Pentagon said in its annual China report last November. "[Chinese] officials have been reluctant to engage on nuclear, cyberspace, and space issues as it pertains to strategic risk reduction in official or unofficial dialogue, particularly in defence channels.”
In Singapore this month, General Li told an audience of regional counterparts and scholars that China remained open to a military relationship but the “fundamental principle” had to be mutual respect.
Without that, he said, “then our communications will not be productive”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US and China rattle sabres but it’s a standoff for now
Latest military tension dates back to August 2022 when former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan
As military deployments across East Asia intensify, high-level defence dialogue between China and the US remains frozen. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken didn’t secure any progress on the issue during his visit to Beijing last week. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin attempted talks with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu during a defence conference in Singapore this month, but failed to get more than a handshake.
The present situation
General Li, appointed in March, remains sanctioned by the US for his role in a 2017 weapons purchase from Russia’s largest arms exporter, Rosoboronexport. Chinese officials have repeatedly said they want those sanctions, imposed in 2018, dropped to facilitate discussions.
Li and other senior officials also say they want signs from the US of “mutual respect” — easing its patrolling and surveillance off China’s coasts and an end to arms sales for Taiwan. Neither is about to happen.
The tension predates Li’s appointment; Beijing scrapped three avenues of military communication in August 2022 in protest of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. That scuppered planned talks between theatre-level commands, regular defence policy co-ordination and military maritime consultations, which included operational safety issues.
A senior US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that since 2021 China had declined or not responded to more than a dozen requests to talk with the Pentagon and nearly 10 working-level engagement requests.
Regional countries are watching closely, with some leery of being drawn into a wider conflict or forced to choose between the superpowers.
Serving and retired military officers emphasise the importance of smooth communications beyond political leaders, given the dangers of operational miscalculations.
How deep is the freeze?
Significantly, it isn’t total. Diplomats and Chinese analysts say military attaches at embassies Beijing and Washington are still able to meet officials — an important element of routine communication.
Operationally, routine military ship-to-ship and aircraft-to-aircraft communication still takes place and is, according to three diplomats familiar with the situation, often professional at a basic level. At moments of tension, however, it is more fraught. Senior Chinese military intelligence officials also participated in a secret meeting of regional spies in Singapore earlier this month — a session that included US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.
What about the future?
Washington will still push for military dialogue — it’s not a reward but a necessity, Austin said this month — but there is no sign the US is about to drop sanctions on Li. And changes to US deployments to East Asia or a significant shift in its Taiwan posture are even more unlikely.
With Li set to serve a five-year term, some Chinese analysts say it will be impossible for the US to foster talks with military officials above or below him.
“The US sanction on Li is like a tiger that blocks the path,” said Zhou Bo, a retired senior colonel of the People’s Liberation Army and a senior fellow at Beijing’s Tsinghua University.
Senior Chinese foreign ministry official Yang Tao also highlighted the sanctions on Li this week, telling a briefing that it was “one of the reasons we cannot have military-to-military exchanges. The US needs to first remove this obstacle”.
Some defence analysts say that in the short-term, routine discussions between theatre commanders would build confidence and ease tensions.
Another US official said that the head of Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquilino, had a standing request to talk with his Chinese counterpart, Eastern Theatre commander General Lin Xiangyang, but that the conversation had not yet happened. The official said some lower-level interactions with the Chinese military had continued.
In the longer term, the Pentagon is eager to deepen engagement with China on broader strategic issues, particularly its nuclear weapons build up, but has signalled difficulties ahead.
“It remains unclear how the [Chinese] leadership and decision-makers accept the premise behind strategic stability, including the utility of crisis stability and communications,” the Pentagon said in its annual China report last November. "[Chinese] officials have been reluctant to engage on nuclear, cyberspace, and space issues as it pertains to strategic risk reduction in official or unofficial dialogue, particularly in defence channels.”
In Singapore this month, General Li told an audience of regional counterparts and scholars that China remained open to a military relationship but the “fundamental principle” had to be mutual respect.
Without that, he said, “then our communications will not be productive”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Mozambique’s ex-finance minister to be extradited to US over bond fraud
US top court will not hear school’s appeal for girls to be forced to wear skirts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.