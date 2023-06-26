Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
I wonder if our inept government is embarrassed — if it is capable of embarrassment over two recent events concerning Russia.
Firstly, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (a Brics member that does not vote against Russia in the UN, will not denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and still buys cheap Russian oil) received an enthusiastic welcome in Washington.
He has achieved this by professional diplomacy, skilfully remaining in play as a potential ally against Russia and China, and never bad-mouthing the US. Needless to say, unlike the clumsy ANC.
Secondly, having swallowed Moscow’s line that its special operation was to protect itself from an imaginary imminent threat from Ukraine and Nato, Yevgeny Prigozhin has now spilt the beans.
Yes, either a mendacious Putin or a naïve Putin, taken in by his hawkish security advisers. Neither a good look.
Sydney KayeCape Town
LETTER: India succeeds with US where SA fails
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (a Brics member that does not vote against Russia in the UN) received an enthusiastic welcome in the US
