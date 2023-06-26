Russia jails hypersonic expert Valery Golubkin for ‘leaking secrets’

Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
ANC should reject the opinionated, holier-than-thou, vain leaders and cadres within their party
More than 55,000 samples in the queue is still far too high, says police spokesperson
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
The group experienced challenging trading conditions during the financial year ended March
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
SA among states considering use of common standards for firms to report greenhouse gas emissions to curb misleading climate claims
England won't change their attacking style of play in the second Ashes Test against Australia despite falling just short in a thriller at Edgbaston.
It's a convincing package if you can live with the fuel thirst
Moscow — A Russian court said on Monday it had sentenced physicist Valery Golubkin to 12 years in jail for treason after convicting him of handing over state secrets to “representatives of foreign organisations”.
Golubkin had worked in the department of theoretical and applied aeromechanics at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology. He taught a course on high-speed aerodynamics and specialised in hypersonic aircraft.
The court provided no further details on the case.
Golubkin was detained in late 2020 on suspicion of handing over secrets to an unnamed Nato country. His lawyer said at the time that Golubkin denied the charges against him and that the documents handed to a Dutch researcher were cleared to be shared.
Golubkin’s colleague, associate Prof Anatoly Gubanov, 63, was also detained in December 2020 by FSB counterintelligence service in Moscow on suspicion of treason for handing over documents to the West. His lawyer, Ivan Pavlov, said both men had taken part in an internationally funded study on hypersonic civil aeroplanes.
A number of Russian scientists have been arrested and charged with treason in recent years on suspicion of passing sensitive material to foreigners. Golubkin said the arrests had resulted in a brain drain of scientists leaving Russia.
Critics of the Kremlin say the arrests sometimes stem from unfounded paranoia, something the authorities deny. With Staff Writer
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russia jails hypersonic expert Valery Golubkin for ‘leaking secrets’
Physicist jailed for 12 years for sharing research with West that was cleared, according to his lawyer
Moscow — A Russian court said on Monday it had sentenced physicist Valery Golubkin to 12 years in jail for treason after convicting him of handing over state secrets to “representatives of foreign organisations”.
Golubkin had worked in the department of theoretical and applied aeromechanics at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology. He taught a course on high-speed aerodynamics and specialised in hypersonic aircraft.
The court provided no further details on the case.
Golubkin was detained in late 2020 on suspicion of handing over secrets to an unnamed Nato country. His lawyer said at the time that Golubkin denied the charges against him and that the documents handed to a Dutch researcher were cleared to be shared.
Golubkin’s colleague, associate Prof Anatoly Gubanov, 63, was also detained in December 2020 by FSB counterintelligence service in Moscow on suspicion of treason for handing over documents to the West. His lawyer, Ivan Pavlov, said both men had taken part in an internationally funded study on hypersonic civil aeroplanes.
A number of Russian scientists have been arrested and charged with treason in recent years on suspicion of passing sensitive material to foreigners. Golubkin said the arrests had resulted in a brain drain of scientists leaving Russia.
Critics of the Kremlin say the arrests sometimes stem from unfounded paranoia, something the authorities deny. With Staff Writer
Reuters
Oil eases as situation in Russia deemed stable for time being
Global shares fall as investors focus on macroeconomic issues
Ukraine says chaos in Russia works to its advantage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
‘Hostile’ Emmanuel Macron is not welcome at Brics summit, says Russia
Russian defence minister appears on video for first time since rebellion
China backs Kremlin after aborted mutiny
‘The world can see the masters of Russia control nothing,’ says Zelensky
Ukraine says chaos in Russia works to its advantage
LEONID BERSHIDSKY: Putin left exposed at end of coup bid
Putin vows harsh action against Wagner’s ‘armed mutiny’
Moscow on high alert as Putin’s Wagner wardogs turn on master
All eyes on Russia as feuding Kremlin camps face off
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.