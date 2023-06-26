World / Europe

Russia jails hypersonic expert Valery Golubkin for ‘leaking secrets’

Physicist jailed for 12 years for sharing research with West that was cleared, according to his lawyer

26 June 2023 - 18:25 Gareth Jones
Valery Golubkin attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, June 26 2023. Picture: TATIANA GOMOZOVA/REUTERS
Moscow — A Russian court said on Monday it had sentenced physicist Valery Golubkin to 12 years in jail for treason after convicting him of handing over state secrets to “representatives of foreign organisations”.

Golubkin had worked in the department of theoretical and applied aeromechanics at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology. He taught a course on high-speed aerodynamics and specialised in hypersonic aircraft.

The court provided no further details on the case.

Golubkin was detained in late 2020 on suspicion of handing over secrets to an unnamed Nato country. His lawyer said at the time that Golubkin denied the charges against him and that the documents handed to a Dutch researcher were cleared to be shared.

Golubkin’s colleague, associate Prof Anatoly Gubanov, 63, was also detained in December 2020 by FSB counterintelligence service in Moscow on suspicion of treason for handing over documents to the West. His lawyer, Ivan Pavlov, said both men had taken part in an internationally funded study on hypersonic civil aeroplanes.

A number of Russian scientists have been arrested and charged with treason in recent years on suspicion of passing sensitive material to foreigners. Golubkin said the arrests had resulted in a brain drain of scientists leaving Russia.

Critics of the Kremlin say the arrests sometimes stem from unfounded paranoia, something the authorities deny. With Staff Writer

Reuters

