Putin pays tribute to pilots killed fighting mutineers

Brighter China prospects helped by Beijing assurances of support for flagging growth
World’s largest mining company tells how it intends to reach net-zero emissions
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Stellenbosch University’s language battles raise questions over the rationality of our new society's most cherished concepts
SA fund managers still think a recession in 2023 is likely, but they expect the rand to recover to about R17.53/$ over the next 12 months
Social relief of distress handouts have ‘zero impact on jobs’ and should be allocated to informal sector to spur growth
Triple whammy of stresses taking a toll on city residents, researcher says
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to pilots killed fighting an aborted mutiny and thanked the nation for showing patriotic unity while confirming that Russian pilots died opposing the Wagner militia group’s march on Moscow.
Putin’s televised address on Monday was his first public comment since Saturday’s armed revolt led by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, and confirmed reports on social media that Wagner forces had downed Russian aircraft in the fighting.
Thanking the Russian people, servicemen, law enforcement and security services for remaining united to protect “the Fatherland”, Putin said it showed Russia would not succumb to “any blackmail, any attempt to create internal turmoil”.
Russia’s enemies wanted to see the country “choke in bloody civil strife”, before singling out the actions of the pilots, he said.
“The courage and self-sacrifice of the fallen heroes-pilots saved Russia from tragic devastating consequences,” Putin said, adding that the rebellion threatened Russia’s very existence and those behind it would be punished.
There has been no official information about how many pilots died or how many aircraft were shot down. Some Russian Telegram channels monitoring Russia’s military activity reported on Saturday that 13 Russian pilots were killed during the daylong mutiny.
Among the aircraft downed were three Mi-8 MTPR electronic warfare helicopters and an Il-18 aircraft with its crew, Rybar reported. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
Putin said the leaders of the mutiny had “engaged in a criminal act, in a split and a weakening of the country, which is now facing a colossal external threat and unprecedented pressure from within”. The mutiny’s organisers had also betrayed the soldiers that they led, he said.
“They lied to them, they pushed them to death: under fire, to shoot their own,” Putin said. “It is this very phenomenon — fratricide — that is sought by Russia’s enemies.”
He said “steps were taken on my direct instruction to avoid serious bloodshed” during the insurrection, which ended abruptly with Wagner forces standing down and Prigozhin agreeing to go into exile in neighbouring Belarus.
“Time was needed, among other things, to give those who had made a mistake a chance to come to their senses, to realise that their actions were firmly rejected by society, and that the adventure in which they had been involved had tragic and destructive consequences for Russia and for our state,” Putin said.
Audio message
Wagner leader Prigozhin also spoke in an 11-minute audio message posted on his press service’s Telegram channel, and gave few clues to his whereabouts or the deal under which he halted the move towards Moscow.
He said his men had been forced to shoot down helicopters that attacked them as they drove nearly 800km from the south towards the capital, before abruptly calling off the uprising.
Numerous Western leaders saw the unrest as exposing Putin’s vulnerability following his decision to invade Ukraine 16 months ago.
The Russian president said he would honour his weekend promise to allow Wagner forces to relocate to Belarus, sign a contract with Russia’s defence ministry, or return to their families. Putin thanked Wagner fighters and commanders who stood down to avoid what he called “fratricidal bloodshed”, and said the vast majority of Wagner’s members were patriots. He made no mention of Prigozhin.
Putin met the heads of Russian security services, including defence minister Sergei Shoigu, on Monday night, IFX reported, citing a Kremlin spokesperson.
The defence ministry said early on Tuesday that it was conducting tactical fighter jet exercises over the Baltic Sea. “The crews of the Su-27 (fighter jets) of the Baltic Fleet fired from airborne weapons at cruise missiles and mock enemy aircraft,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.
One of Prigozhin’s main demands had been that Shoigu be sacked, along with Russia’s top general, who by Monday evening had not appeared in public since the mutiny.
Prigozhin, 62, a former convict whose forces have fought the bloodiest battles of the Ukraine war, defied orders this month to place his troops under defence ministry command. Last seen on Saturday night smiling and high-fiving bystanders from the back of an SUV as he withdrew from a Russian city occupied by his men, Prigozhin said his fighters had halted their campaign to avert bloodshed.
“We went as a demonstration of protest, not to overthrow the government of the country,” Prigozhin said in the audio message.
On Saturday, Prigozhin had said he was leaving for Belarus under a deal brokered by its president, Alexander Lukashenko. In Monday’s remarks he said Lukashenko had offered to let Wagner operate under a legal framework, but did not elaborate.
Belarusian state media reported that Lukashenko would speak with journalists on Tuesday, which could shed more light on the whereabouts of Prigozhin.
Russia’s three main news agencies reported on Monday that a criminal case against Prigozhin had not been closed, an apparent reversal of an offer of immunity publicised as part of the deal that persuaded him to stand down.
‘Not involved’
In comments before a speech at the White House, US President Joe Biden called the mutiny “part of a struggle within the Russian system”. He discussed it in a conference call with allies who agreed it was vital not to let Putin blame it on the West or Nato, he said.
“We made it clear that we were not involved. We had nothing to do with it,” Biden said.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said US policy did not seek to change the government in Russia.
Foreign governments, both friendly and hostile to Russia, were left groping for answers to what had happened behind the scenes and what could come next. “The political system is showing fragilities, and the military power is cracking,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Luxembourg.
In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the military had made advances on Monday in all sectors of the front line, calling it a “happy day” in his nightly video address delivered from a train after visiting front-line positions.
Kyiv hopes the chaos caused by the mutiny attempt in Russia will undermine its defences as Ukraine presses on with a counteroffensive to recapture occupied territory.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Putin pays tribute to pilots killed fighting mutineers
Russian president says mutiny leaders ‘engaged in a criminal act’
Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to pilots killed fighting an aborted mutiny and thanked the nation for showing patriotic unity while confirming that Russian pilots died opposing the Wagner militia group’s march on Moscow.
Putin’s televised address on Monday was his first public comment since Saturday’s armed revolt led by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, and confirmed reports on social media that Wagner forces had downed Russian aircraft in the fighting.
Thanking the Russian people, servicemen, law enforcement and security services for remaining united to protect “the Fatherland”, Putin said it showed Russia would not succumb to “any blackmail, any attempt to create internal turmoil”.
Russia’s enemies wanted to see the country “choke in bloody civil strife”, before singling out the actions of the pilots, he said.
“The courage and self-sacrifice of the fallen heroes-pilots saved Russia from tragic devastating consequences,” Putin said, adding that the rebellion threatened Russia’s very existence and those behind it would be punished.
There has been no official information about how many pilots died or how many aircraft were shot down. Some Russian Telegram channels monitoring Russia’s military activity reported on Saturday that 13 Russian pilots were killed during the daylong mutiny.
Among the aircraft downed were three Mi-8 MTPR electronic warfare helicopters and an Il-18 aircraft with its crew, Rybar reported. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
Putin said the leaders of the mutiny had “engaged in a criminal act, in a split and a weakening of the country, which is now facing a colossal external threat and unprecedented pressure from within”. The mutiny’s organisers had also betrayed the soldiers that they led, he said.
“They lied to them, they pushed them to death: under fire, to shoot their own,” Putin said. “It is this very phenomenon — fratricide — that is sought by Russia’s enemies.”
He said “steps were taken on my direct instruction to avoid serious bloodshed” during the insurrection, which ended abruptly with Wagner forces standing down and Prigozhin agreeing to go into exile in neighbouring Belarus.
“Time was needed, among other things, to give those who had made a mistake a chance to come to their senses, to realise that their actions were firmly rejected by society, and that the adventure in which they had been involved had tragic and destructive consequences for Russia and for our state,” Putin said.
Audio message
Wagner leader Prigozhin also spoke in an 11-minute audio message posted on his press service’s Telegram channel, and gave few clues to his whereabouts or the deal under which he halted the move towards Moscow.
He said his men had been forced to shoot down helicopters that attacked them as they drove nearly 800km from the south towards the capital, before abruptly calling off the uprising.
Numerous Western leaders saw the unrest as exposing Putin’s vulnerability following his decision to invade Ukraine 16 months ago.
The Russian president said he would honour his weekend promise to allow Wagner forces to relocate to Belarus, sign a contract with Russia’s defence ministry, or return to their families. Putin thanked Wagner fighters and commanders who stood down to avoid what he called “fratricidal bloodshed”, and said the vast majority of Wagner’s members were patriots. He made no mention of Prigozhin.
Putin met the heads of Russian security services, including defence minister Sergei Shoigu, on Monday night, IFX reported, citing a Kremlin spokesperson.
The defence ministry said early on Tuesday that it was conducting tactical fighter jet exercises over the Baltic Sea. “The crews of the Su-27 (fighter jets) of the Baltic Fleet fired from airborne weapons at cruise missiles and mock enemy aircraft,” the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.
One of Prigozhin’s main demands had been that Shoigu be sacked, along with Russia’s top general, who by Monday evening had not appeared in public since the mutiny.
Prigozhin, 62, a former convict whose forces have fought the bloodiest battles of the Ukraine war, defied orders this month to place his troops under defence ministry command. Last seen on Saturday night smiling and high-fiving bystanders from the back of an SUV as he withdrew from a Russian city occupied by his men, Prigozhin said his fighters had halted their campaign to avert bloodshed.
“We went as a demonstration of protest, not to overthrow the government of the country,” Prigozhin said in the audio message.
On Saturday, Prigozhin had said he was leaving for Belarus under a deal brokered by its president, Alexander Lukashenko. In Monday’s remarks he said Lukashenko had offered to let Wagner operate under a legal framework, but did not elaborate.
Belarusian state media reported that Lukashenko would speak with journalists on Tuesday, which could shed more light on the whereabouts of Prigozhin.
Russia’s three main news agencies reported on Monday that a criminal case against Prigozhin had not been closed, an apparent reversal of an offer of immunity publicised as part of the deal that persuaded him to stand down.
‘Not involved’
In comments before a speech at the White House, US President Joe Biden called the mutiny “part of a struggle within the Russian system”. He discussed it in a conference call with allies who agreed it was vital not to let Putin blame it on the West or Nato, he said.
“We made it clear that we were not involved. We had nothing to do with it,” Biden said.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said US policy did not seek to change the government in Russia.
Foreign governments, both friendly and hostile to Russia, were left groping for answers to what had happened behind the scenes and what could come next. “The political system is showing fragilities, and the military power is cracking,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Luxembourg.
In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the military had made advances on Monday in all sectors of the front line, calling it a “happy day” in his nightly video address delivered from a train after visiting front-line positions.
Kyiv hopes the chaos caused by the mutiny attempt in Russia will undermine its defences as Ukraine presses on with a counteroffensive to recapture occupied territory.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
‘The world can see the masters of Russia control nothing,’ says Zelensky
EXPLAINER: What Prigozhin’s short-lived mutiny could mean for Putin
China backs Kremlin after aborted mutiny
Wagner chief Prigozhin says he did not intend coup
TOM EATON: Traitors, an exiled warlord and Herr Putin: how to stage-manage a ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.