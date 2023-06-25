China backs Kremlin after aborted mutiny

Weak global data, rate hikes and inflation worries made it an ‘ugly week’ for stocks
Beijing/Rostov-on-Don — China supports Russia in maintaining its national stability, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Sunday, a day after an aborted mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.
Russia’s deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko held talks in Beijing on “international” issues on Sunday after the most serious challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
“The Chinese side expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilise the situation in the country in connection with the events of June 24 and confirmed its interest in strengthening the cohesion and further prosperity of Russia,” said the Russian foreign ministry.
The mercenaries withdrew from the southern Russian city of Rostov overnight under a deal that defused an unprecedented challenge to the authority of Putin and halted their rapid advance on Moscow.
Fighters of the Wagner group returned to their bases in return for guarantees for their safety. Their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, will move to Belarus, according to the agreement mediated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
However, the aborted mutiny raises big questions about Putin’s grip on a country he has ruled with an iron hand for more than two decades. Italy’s foreign minister said it has shattered the “myth” of Russian unity.
Prigozhin, a former Putin ally whose forces fought the bloodiest battles of the 16-month war in Ukraine, said his decision to advance on Moscow was intended to remove corrupt and incompetent Russian commanders he blames for botching the war.
He was seen leaving the district military headquarters in Rostov — hundreds of kilometres south of Moscow — late on Saturday in a sports utility vehicle. His whereabouts on Sunday were not immediately clear.
Videos shared on social media from Rostov overnight purportedly showed the mercenaries withdrawing from the city in a convoy of armoured vehicles, tanks and coaches to the sound of cheers, chants of “Wagner” and celebratory gunfire from local residents.
Reuters verified the locality of the video but not the date that it was filmed.
Alarm for authorities
“Take care of yourselves,” shouted one woman.
The show of support for Wagner’s short-lived insurrection will alarm the authorities in a country increasingly intolerant of any public criticism of Putin and his rule.
Moscow was calm on Sunday, with Red Square closed but otherwise little evidence of increased security on the streets. Monday has been declared a nonworking day for things to settle.
The Kremlin told residents to stay indoors and deployed soldiers in preparation for the arrival of the mercenaries, who appeared to meet little pushback from regular armed forces.
Chechen special forces who deployed to the Rostov region to resist the mercenaries’ advance were also withdrawing to where they had been fighting in Ukraine, commander Apty Alaudinov said in a video published on Telegram.
After capturing Rostov — the main rear logistical hub for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — the mercenaries raced hundreds of kilometres north in what Prigozhin called a “march for justice”, transporting tanks and armoured trucks and smashing through barricades set up to stop them, before the deal to withdraw was reached.
Under the deal, brokered late on Saturday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said a criminal case opened against Prigozhin for armed mutiny will be dropped, Prigozhin will move to Belarus, and Wagner fighters who rallied to his cause will face no action, in recognition of their previous service to Russia.
Under threat
Peskov said Lukashenko offered to mediate, with Putin’s approval, because he has known Prigozhin personally for about 20 years.
In a televised address during Saturday’s drama, Putin said the rebellion put Russia’s very existence under threat.
“We are fighting for the lives and security of our people, for our sovereignty and independence, for the right to remain Russia, a state with a thousand-year history,” Putin said, vowing punishment for those behind “an armed insurrection” and drawing parallels with the chaos of 1917 that had led to the Bolshevik revolution.
Peskov would not say whether any concessions were made to Prigozhin, other than guarantees of safety for him — something he said Putin vouched for — and for Prigozhin’s men, to persuade him to withdraw all his forces.
Prigozhin railed for months against the military’s top brass, especially defence minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov, accusing them of incompetence and of withholding ammunition from his fighters as they battled to take Bakhmut in Ukraine.
Led by Prigozhin, a one-time convict whose forces include thousands of former prisoners recruited from Russian jails, Wagner has grown into a sprawling international business with mining interests and fighters in Africa and the Middle East.
This month, he defied orders to sign a contract placing his troops under the command of the defence ministry. He launched the rebellion on Friday after alleging that the military killed many of his fighters in an air strike. The defence ministry denied it.
Myth over
Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, said in an interview with Italian newspaper Il Messaggero published on Sunday that Putin created the conditions for Saturday’s insurrection by allowing Prigozhin build up such a formidable private army over many years.
“The myth of the unity of Putin’s Russia is over. This internal escalation divides the Russian military deployment. It is the inevitable outcome when you support and finance a legion of mercenaries,” said Tajani.
“One thing is certain: the Russian front is weaker than yesterday. I hope that peace will now be closer. We wait to see Russia’s next moves in Ukraine.”
The revolt came just weeks into the start of Ukraine’s strongest counteroffensive drive since Moscow’s invasion in February last year.
Reuters
