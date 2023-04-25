World / Europe

Russian missile smashes museum in east Ukraine

25 April 2023 - 09:59 Olena Harmash
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. File photo: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. File photo: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS

Kyiv — Russian forces struck a museum in the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk during an attack on Tuesday, killing one person, wounding 10 and burying others under rubble, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“So far we know of a dead museum worker and 10 injured. There are more people under the rubble. The recovery from the shelling continues. All necessary agencies are involved,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram messenger.

The president’s chief of staff and the regional governor said the damage was caused by a Russian S-300 missile. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion that has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and destroyed cities.

Zelensky posted a video of a badly damaged building that had spewed out rubble and debris into the street. Its windows were smashed and a section of the wall and roof was destroyed.

Kupiansk, which had a pre-war population of 26,000, lies in Kharkiv region. It is a rail hub that was occupied by Russian forces for months after they invaded Ukraine in February, 2022.

Ukrainian forces chased them out of Kupiansk in a lightning counteroffensive in September that also recaptured the cities of Izium and Balakliia.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News after $787.5m ...
World / Americas
2.
UN chief warns of ‘catastrophic conflagration’ in ...
World / Africa
3.
Russia says it has gained more ground in battle ...
World / Europe
4.
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News after $787.5m ...
World / Americas
5.
Bolshoi takes a leap to the east amid Russia ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Zelensky urges Nato to invite Ukraine to join

World / Europe

Kyiv says Russia is like Islamic State

World / Europe

Ukraine says Russian forces using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in battle for Bakhmut

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.