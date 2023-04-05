Storm brigades: Ukraine’s revenge-focused civilians train to take on Russia

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
The government has bowed to those who shout loudest. Their victory comes at the expense of SA’s most vulnerable.
The finance minister clarified the status of the withdrawal in reply to questions by MPs
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Energy giant Shell was the first major company to branch into offsets development
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
London judge finds former Russian finance minister has not proved his case against Oleg Deripaska
She has run a few Comrades Marathons too but says she is ‘done on that front now’
Who needs cyborg soldiers if you already have millions of wheeled, programmable conveyances roaming the planet?
Cherkasy Region, Ukraine — More than a year into Russia’s full-scale invasion, Aleks, a translator with no prior military experience, was advancing through forest with rifle raised, training to ambush enemy forces in one of Ukraine’s newest military units.
Border of Steel is one of eight new storm brigades totalling 40,000 soldiers that Ukraine wants to use during a counteroffensive against Russian occupiers in coming weeks or months.
“I want the war to be over as soon as possible and I hope the strike brigade will make it happen a lot faster,” Aleks told Reuters at a training facility in a secret location in Ukraine.
He declined to give his surname for security reasons.
The units have benefited from an aggressive recruiting campaign on social media and billboards with the aim of attracting motivated volunteers.
The drive comes as Kyiv may face growing challenges recruiting new troops.
Its forces have been weathering a Russian onslaught for months in towns like Bakhmut in the east, where thousands of soldiers have died. Kyiv does not disclose its military losses.
I want the war to be over as soon as possible and I hope the strike brigade will make it happen a lot faster.
The new brigades, drafted by the interior ministry, will fight alongside regular army units bolstered by new Western battle tanks and thousands of fresh troops trained by allied armies outside Ukraine.
The brigades have catchy names: Hurricane, Spartan, Chervona Kalyna, Frontier, Rage, Azov and Kara Dag, a mountain in Crimea.
Interior minister Ihor Klymenko told Reuters he believed Ukraine still had considerable mobilisation potential and that his recruits included women, people with no military experience and former police officers and servicemen.
A great deal is riding on the counteroffensive for Kyiv.
A bungled and bloody attempt to seize back territory from Russian forces could dim optimism among key Western backers and push them to encourage Kyiv to seek negotiations with Moscow.
Ukraine beat back Russian forces from Kyiv last year before liberating swathes of the northeast and of the southern Kherson region. But Russian forces still occupy tracts of the east, the strategically important south and the Crimean peninsula.
President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine wants every inch of its land back from Moscow, which has unilaterally declared five regions of Ukraine to be part of Russia despite not controlling them all.
“For them, the objective is to liberate Ukraine,” Klymenko said of the recruits during an interview in Kyiv. “We are writing the great history of our state for many future decades.”
‘I want revenge’
Ukraine launched its recruitment campaign for the storm brigades at the beginning of February.
Klymenko said it would take up to four months to train civilians without experience, but that ex-police officers or soldiers could be trained in two.
In an undisclosed location on March 24, fighters of the Border of Steel brigade were doing target practice, training to fly drones and practising how to evacuate and rescue wounded soldiers.
A shooting instructor, call sign Hassid, said the recruits were absorbing the training quickly and were motivated.
Our women are [...] strong and they hate the enemy no less than men; they want to serve.
Border of Steel is commanded by Valeriy Padytel, who led Ukraine’s border guard forces in the defence of now-occupied Mariupol where he was captured after holding out in a huge steelworks. He was freed in a prisoner swap last September.
He gave no clues as to when or where Ukraine would launch its counteroffensive. “We will keep training, will train all the time while the brigade is being formed and while we are waiting for battle orders.”
Rather than the army, the brigades are overseen by the interior ministry, like other units including the Azov Regiment, which gained global prominence for holding out against invading forces at Azovstal steelworks in besieged Mariupol last year.
Klymenko said 2.5% of the brigades were made up of female fighters: “Our women are patriotic enough, strong and they hate the enemy no less than men; they want to serve.”
New recruit Vakha, 21, was initially drafted into the army, but requested to be transferred to the Border of Steel, he said.
He praised the training on offer and said he thought it would provide a more rapid route to the east where the fiercest fighting is raging.
Dmytro, another fighter who worked in a currency-exchange office in civilian life, said he had enlisted in the brigade because of desire for revenge and front-line fighting.
He signed up with the army in 2022, but was sent to defend the Ukrainian border with the Moldovan breakaway region of Transdniestria, where a small contingent of Russian troops are stationed but where there have been no hostilities so far.
“I wanted to join even more because I want revenge, as harsh as it may sound in the 21st century. We have to get revenge for all our people, for the murdered children,” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Storm brigades: Ukraine’s revenge-focused civilians train to take on Russia
With names like ‘Hurricane’ and ‘Rage’, Ukraine’s newest military units are attracting ‘highly motivated’ volunteers who hope to liberate their land from Russian occupation
Cherkasy Region, Ukraine — More than a year into Russia’s full-scale invasion, Aleks, a translator with no prior military experience, was advancing through forest with rifle raised, training to ambush enemy forces in one of Ukraine’s newest military units.
Border of Steel is one of eight new storm brigades totalling 40,000 soldiers that Ukraine wants to use during a counteroffensive against Russian occupiers in coming weeks or months.
“I want the war to be over as soon as possible and I hope the strike brigade will make it happen a lot faster,” Aleks told Reuters at a training facility in a secret location in Ukraine.
He declined to give his surname for security reasons.
The units have benefited from an aggressive recruiting campaign on social media and billboards with the aim of attracting motivated volunteers.
The drive comes as Kyiv may face growing challenges recruiting new troops.
Its forces have been weathering a Russian onslaught for months in towns like Bakhmut in the east, where thousands of soldiers have died. Kyiv does not disclose its military losses.
The new brigades, drafted by the interior ministry, will fight alongside regular army units bolstered by new Western battle tanks and thousands of fresh troops trained by allied armies outside Ukraine.
The brigades have catchy names: Hurricane, Spartan, Chervona Kalyna, Frontier, Rage, Azov and Kara Dag, a mountain in Crimea.
Interior minister Ihor Klymenko told Reuters he believed Ukraine still had considerable mobilisation potential and that his recruits included women, people with no military experience and former police officers and servicemen.
A great deal is riding on the counteroffensive for Kyiv.
A bungled and bloody attempt to seize back territory from Russian forces could dim optimism among key Western backers and push them to encourage Kyiv to seek negotiations with Moscow.
Ukraine beat back Russian forces from Kyiv last year before liberating swathes of the northeast and of the southern Kherson region. But Russian forces still occupy tracts of the east, the strategically important south and the Crimean peninsula.
President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine wants every inch of its land back from Moscow, which has unilaterally declared five regions of Ukraine to be part of Russia despite not controlling them all.
“For them, the objective is to liberate Ukraine,” Klymenko said of the recruits during an interview in Kyiv. “We are writing the great history of our state for many future decades.”
‘I want revenge’
Ukraine launched its recruitment campaign for the storm brigades at the beginning of February.
Klymenko said it would take up to four months to train civilians without experience, but that ex-police officers or soldiers could be trained in two.
In an undisclosed location on March 24, fighters of the Border of Steel brigade were doing target practice, training to fly drones and practising how to evacuate and rescue wounded soldiers.
A shooting instructor, call sign Hassid, said the recruits were absorbing the training quickly and were motivated.
Border of Steel is commanded by Valeriy Padytel, who led Ukraine’s border guard forces in the defence of now-occupied Mariupol where he was captured after holding out in a huge steelworks. He was freed in a prisoner swap last September.
He gave no clues as to when or where Ukraine would launch its counteroffensive. “We will keep training, will train all the time while the brigade is being formed and while we are waiting for battle orders.”
Rather than the army, the brigades are overseen by the interior ministry, like other units including the Azov Regiment, which gained global prominence for holding out against invading forces at Azovstal steelworks in besieged Mariupol last year.
Klymenko said 2.5% of the brigades were made up of female fighters: “Our women are patriotic enough, strong and they hate the enemy no less than men; they want to serve.”
New recruit Vakha, 21, was initially drafted into the army, but requested to be transferred to the Border of Steel, he said.
He praised the training on offer and said he thought it would provide a more rapid route to the east where the fiercest fighting is raging.
Dmytro, another fighter who worked in a currency-exchange office in civilian life, said he had enlisted in the brigade because of desire for revenge and front-line fighting.
He signed up with the army in 2022, but was sent to defend the Ukrainian border with the Moldovan breakaway region of Transdniestria, where a small contingent of Russian troops are stationed but where there have been no hostilities so far.
“I wanted to join even more because I want revenge, as harsh as it may sound in the 21st century. We have to get revenge for all our people, for the murdered children,” he said.
Reuters
Ukraine children moved to Russia ‘for own protection’
Ukraine dismisses Wagner claim of capturing Bakhmut
Ukraine tech start-ups battle war on new front
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ukraine children moved to Russia ‘for own protection’
US announces $2.6bn more in weapons aid to Ukraine
Russia says it has arrested woman suspected of blowing up war blogger in cafe
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.