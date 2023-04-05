Syndicate members get a combined 843 years in jail

Weaker US economic data has raised global slowdown concerns and seen currencies such as the rand lose some ground
Victims were bank customers who had withdrawn large amounts of money
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the hefty sentences handed to an criminal syndicate that preyed on people withdrawing large sums of money.
The high court in Johannesburg sentenced Vusimuzi Jomo Mazibuko, 43, Xolani Comfort Mkhwanazi, 32, Shaun Khumalo, 25, Vusi David Sibanyoni, 41, Sticks Nkuna Bhova, 46, and Calvin Congo Mabunda, 40, to a combined 843 years in jail after they were found guilty on 68 counts, including racketeering, kidnapping, robbery, murder, fraud, corruption, and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
Mazibuko and Mkhwanazi received life terms, Khumalo was sentenced to 15 years, while Sibanyoni and Bhova will each serve 20 years. Mabunda was given a 25-year term.
According to NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the six men operated a syndicate in the North West, Gauteng and Limpopo dating back to 2011.
“They preyed on unsuspecting bank clients who withdrew large sums of money. After obtaining information from syndicate members who observed clients withdrawing money from tellers (so-called spotters), they sent the descriptions of the victims to other team members to follow them to isolated areas or their homes so that they could be robbed of the money ... and other belongings such as cellphones and wallets,” Mjonondwane said.
“They began their reign of terror in Rustenburg in 2011, where they attempted to rob the Post Office at Mabeskraal by kidnapping one of the employees, whom they thought had the keys to the safe.
“They moved their operation to Gauteng, where in August 2013 they observed Johan Joseph Meyer and his wife withdrawing a large amount of cash. A spotter gave this information to his associates, who followed the couple to their home, where Meyer was robbed at gunpoint and fatally shot,” Mjonondwane said.
“They also followed clients in Booysens, Kliprivier and Vereeniging, making use of the same modus operandi,” she said.
In 2017 they moved their operation to Giyani, Limpopo, and were confronted at a shop in the town “when they accosted staff members who had moments earlier arrived after withdrawing a large amount of cash at a bank. The robbers fled the scene and were pursued by the police and subsequently a shoot-out ensued”, Mjonondwane said.
“The criminals were linked by means of fingerprints, facial recognition, evidence by bank officials and various positive identifications at several identity parades.”
Some of the sentences will run concurrently.
TimesLIVE
