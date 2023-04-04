World / Americas

US announces $2.6bn more in weapons aid to Ukraine

The US has now pledged more than $35.2bn worth of security assistance to Ukraine since the February 24 2022 invasion

04 April 2023 - 22:32 Mike Stone

Washington  — The US unveiled $2.6bn worth of military assistance that includes three air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, as Ukraine prepares a spring offensive against invading Russian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday told the US National Governors Association that the US could protect its values by helping Ukraine.

“Our co-operation will allow for the new enhancement of your security, for our economy and yours, for jobs in both our countries,” Zelensky said by video link.

“The main thing is not to lose time, not to lose the chance we have. Act now, help now. Ukrainians act so that Americans don’t have to fight — and together we gain new strength for our countries,” he continued.

The Russian embassy in Washington reacted to the announcement by accusing the US of wanting to drag out the conflict as long as possible, Russian news agency TASS said.

“The decision to supply weapons to Kyiv is a step towards escalating the Ukrainian crisis and increasing the number of civilian casualties,” it cited an embassy statement as saying.

The weapons aid package comprises $2.1bn from Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funding that allows President Joe Biden’s administration to buy weapons from industry rather than from US weapons stocks.

The USAI package included additional munitions for NASAMS air defences that the US and allies have given to Kyiv, precision aerial munitions, Soviet-era GRAD rockets, anti-tank rockets, armoured bridging systems used in assaults, and 105 fuel trailers, along with funding for training and maintenance.

The remaining $500m came from Presidential Drawdown Authority funds, which allows the president to take from current US stocks in an emergency.

That segment of the package included a half a dozen types of munitions, including munitions for Patriot air defence systems, tank munitions, and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars).

Last month, Leopard 2 battle tanks pledged by Germany and Portugal reached Ukraine. The package announced on Tuesday includes 61 heavy fuel tankers and recovery vehicles to help disabled heavy equipment like tanks.

The US has now pledged more than $35.2bn worth of security assistance to Ukraine since the February 24 2022 invasion. On Monday, ambassador Julianne Smith, the US permanent representative to defence alliance Nato, said that Washington expects Ukraine “to put forward or begin some sort of their own spring offensive in the weeks ahead”.

Reuters 

Picture: BLOOMBERG
