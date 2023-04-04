US announces $2.6bn more in weapons aid to Ukraine

Business Day TV speaks to RMB's foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
Eskom and Transnet exemptions have more to do with influence and cadre deployment than solving a crisis
The state-owned logistics company aims to set up a venture to acquire and rent out rolling stock
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Packaging firm to sell some assets as another way of relieving pressure on its balance sheet
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
New assistance includes anti-tank rockets, advanced radar systems and fuel trucks as Ukraine prepares spring offensive against Russian forces
World No 2 says he what it takes to complete Grand Slam of four Majors
In-car parking information has overtaken traffic information according to a global survey
Washington — The US unveiled $2.6bn worth of military assistance that includes three air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, as Ukraine prepares a spring offensive against invading Russian forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday told the US National Governors Association that the US could protect its values by helping Ukraine.
“Our co-operation will allow for the new enhancement of your security, for our economy and yours, for jobs in both our countries,” Zelensky said by video link.
“The main thing is not to lose time, not to lose the chance we have. Act now, help now. Ukrainians act so that Americans don’t have to fight — and together we gain new strength for our countries,” he continued.
The Russian embassy in Washington reacted to the announcement by accusing the US of wanting to drag out the conflict as long as possible, Russian news agency TASS said.
“The decision to supply weapons to Kyiv is a step towards escalating the Ukrainian crisis and increasing the number of civilian casualties,” it cited an embassy statement as saying.
The weapons aid package comprises $2.1bn from Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funding that allows President Joe Biden’s administration to buy weapons from industry rather than from US weapons stocks.
The USAI package included additional munitions for NASAMS air defences that the US and allies have given to Kyiv, precision aerial munitions, Soviet-era GRAD rockets, anti-tank rockets, armoured bridging systems used in assaults, and 105 fuel trailers, along with funding for training and maintenance.
The remaining $500m came from Presidential Drawdown Authority funds, which allows the president to take from current US stocks in an emergency.
That segment of the package included a half a dozen types of munitions, including munitions for Patriot air defence systems, tank munitions, and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars).
Last month, Leopard 2 battle tanks pledged by Germany and Portugal reached Ukraine. The package announced on Tuesday includes 61 heavy fuel tankers and recovery vehicles to help disabled heavy equipment like tanks.
The US has now pledged more than $35.2bn worth of security assistance to Ukraine since the February 24 2022 invasion. On Monday, ambassador Julianne Smith, the US permanent representative to defence alliance Nato, said that Washington expects Ukraine “to put forward or begin some sort of their own spring offensive in the weeks ahead”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US announces $2.6bn more in weapons aid to Ukraine
The US has now pledged more than $35.2bn worth of security assistance to Ukraine since the February 24 2022 invasion
Washington — The US unveiled $2.6bn worth of military assistance that includes three air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, as Ukraine prepares a spring offensive against invading Russian forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday told the US National Governors Association that the US could protect its values by helping Ukraine.
“Our co-operation will allow for the new enhancement of your security, for our economy and yours, for jobs in both our countries,” Zelensky said by video link.
“The main thing is not to lose time, not to lose the chance we have. Act now, help now. Ukrainians act so that Americans don’t have to fight — and together we gain new strength for our countries,” he continued.
The Russian embassy in Washington reacted to the announcement by accusing the US of wanting to drag out the conflict as long as possible, Russian news agency TASS said.
“The decision to supply weapons to Kyiv is a step towards escalating the Ukrainian crisis and increasing the number of civilian casualties,” it cited an embassy statement as saying.
The weapons aid package comprises $2.1bn from Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funding that allows President Joe Biden’s administration to buy weapons from industry rather than from US weapons stocks.
The USAI package included additional munitions for NASAMS air defences that the US and allies have given to Kyiv, precision aerial munitions, Soviet-era GRAD rockets, anti-tank rockets, armoured bridging systems used in assaults, and 105 fuel trailers, along with funding for training and maintenance.
The remaining $500m came from Presidential Drawdown Authority funds, which allows the president to take from current US stocks in an emergency.
That segment of the package included a half a dozen types of munitions, including munitions for Patriot air defence systems, tank munitions, and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars).
Last month, Leopard 2 battle tanks pledged by Germany and Portugal reached Ukraine. The package announced on Tuesday includes 61 heavy fuel tankers and recovery vehicles to help disabled heavy equipment like tanks.
The US has now pledged more than $35.2bn worth of security assistance to Ukraine since the February 24 2022 invasion. On Monday, ambassador Julianne Smith, the US permanent representative to defence alliance Nato, said that Washington expects Ukraine “to put forward or begin some sort of their own spring offensive in the weeks ahead”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Finland becomes Nato’s 31st member
STUART THEOBALD: SA’s Russian friendship angers those who actually provide ...
Horrific past year for Kyiv, says Zelensky
Ukraine tech start-ups battle war on new front
Ukraine children moved to Russia ‘for own protection’
Ukraine dismisses Wagner claim of capturing Bakhmut
Russian military blogger killed in St Petersburg bomb blast
German insurers renew cover for Nord Stream 1 controlled by Russia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.