G20 finance ministers condemn Russia for war but China remains silent

The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
More than 22 industries charge statutory levies of 3%-4%
Law professor says all 80 legal instruments for tenders should be integrated by legislators
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
Hotel group to pay a dividend for the first time since pandemic as interim headline earnings per share rebounded from a loss a year earlier
Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges
Packaging company initially earmarked 213 staff for retrenchment, but most will not get enhanced voluntary severance packages
Immense suffering in Ukraine and damage to the global economy emphasised in summary issued by India
Key to their success will be the fast bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé
Entries for the rally, which takes place from March 19 to 24, are open, but the slots are being snapped up quickly
Finance chiefs of the world’s largest economies strongly condemned Moscow for its war on Ukraine on Saturday, with only China and Russia itself declining to sign a joint statement.
India, which as chair of the Group of 20 (G20) economies was hosting a meeting in the city of Bengaluru, was reluctant to raise the issue of the war but Western nations insisted they could not back any outcome that did not include a condemnation.
The lack of consensus among G20 members meant India resorted to issuing a “chair’s summary and outcome document” in which it simply summed up the two days of talks and noted disagreements.
“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy,” it said, citing disruption of supply chains, risks to financial stability and continuing energy and food insecurity.
“There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions,” it said, referring to measures put in place by the US, European countries and others to punish Russia for the invasion and to starve it of revenue.
The outcome was similar to that of a G20 summit in Bali last November when host Indonesia also issued a final declaration acknowledging differences. The G20, formed over two decades to tackle economic crises, has increasingly struggled to reach the consensus needed to issue an official end-of-meeting communique.
“Although there was not what we would call a communique, but only an outcome statement, we still think we’ve made some progress in having all the ministers on board,” Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
German finance minister Christian Lindner said China’s refusal to join the declaration was “regrettable”.
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen earlier told Reuters that it is “absolutely necessary” for any statement to condemn Russia. Two delegates told Reuters that Russia and China did not want the G20 platform to be used to discuss political matters.
Russia, a member of the G20 but not of the Group of Seven (G7), refers to its actions in Ukraine as a “special military operation” and avoids calling it an invasion or war.
India has kept a largely neutral stance, declining to blame Russia for the invasion, seeking a diplomatic solution and sharply boosting its purchases of Russian oil.
China and India were among the nations that abstained on Thursday when the UN voted overwhelmingly to demand Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine and stop fighting.
Besides the G7 nations, the G20 bloc includes countries such as Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.
“It’s becoming difficult for the G20 to engage in constructive discussion because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is an act that shakes the foundations of the global order,” Japanese finance minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters.
Debt negotiations
On the sidelines, the IMF held a meeting on Saturday with the World Bank, China, India, Saudi Arabia and the G7 on restructuring debt for distressed economies, but there too there were disagreements among members, said IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva.
“We just finished a session in which it was clear that there is a commitment to bridge differences for the benefit of countries,” Georgieva, who co-chaired the roundtable with Indian finance minister Sitharaman, told reporters.
One delegate told Reuters that some initial progress was made, mostly on the language around the issue, but restructuring was not discussed in detail. Yellen said there were no “deliverables” from the meeting, which was mostly organisational.
Further discussions are planned around the time of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in April.
Pressure has been building on China, the world’s largest bilateral creditor, and other nations to take a large haircut in loans given to struggling developing nations. In a video address to the G20 meeting on Friday, Chinese finance minister Liu Kun reiterated Beijing’s position that the World Bank and other multilateral development banks should also participate in debt relief by taking haircuts.
India’s push for tougher regulation of private crypto assets won wider support at the meeting. Georgieva said policymakers “should not take off the table” the option of outright bans if regulation failed. Yellen did not back such bans, but said it is critical to put in place a strong regulatory framework.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
G20 finance ministers condemn Russia for war but China remains silent
Immense suffering in Ukraine and damage to the global economy emphasised in summary issued by India
Finance chiefs of the world’s largest economies strongly condemned Moscow for its war on Ukraine on Saturday, with only China and Russia itself declining to sign a joint statement.
India, which as chair of the Group of 20 (G20) economies was hosting a meeting in the city of Bengaluru, was reluctant to raise the issue of the war but Western nations insisted they could not back any outcome that did not include a condemnation.
The lack of consensus among G20 members meant India resorted to issuing a “chair’s summary and outcome document” in which it simply summed up the two days of talks and noted disagreements.
“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy,” it said, citing disruption of supply chains, risks to financial stability and continuing energy and food insecurity.
“There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions,” it said, referring to measures put in place by the US, European countries and others to punish Russia for the invasion and to starve it of revenue.
The outcome was similar to that of a G20 summit in Bali last November when host Indonesia also issued a final declaration acknowledging differences. The G20, formed over two decades to tackle economic crises, has increasingly struggled to reach the consensus needed to issue an official end-of-meeting communique.
“Although there was not what we would call a communique, but only an outcome statement, we still think we’ve made some progress in having all the ministers on board,” Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
German finance minister Christian Lindner said China’s refusal to join the declaration was “regrettable”.
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen earlier told Reuters that it is “absolutely necessary” for any statement to condemn Russia. Two delegates told Reuters that Russia and China did not want the G20 platform to be used to discuss political matters.
Russia, a member of the G20 but not of the Group of Seven (G7), refers to its actions in Ukraine as a “special military operation” and avoids calling it an invasion or war.
India has kept a largely neutral stance, declining to blame Russia for the invasion, seeking a diplomatic solution and sharply boosting its purchases of Russian oil.
China and India were among the nations that abstained on Thursday when the UN voted overwhelmingly to demand Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine and stop fighting.
Besides the G7 nations, the G20 bloc includes countries such as Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.
“It’s becoming difficult for the G20 to engage in constructive discussion because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is an act that shakes the foundations of the global order,” Japanese finance minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters.
Debt negotiations
On the sidelines, the IMF held a meeting on Saturday with the World Bank, China, India, Saudi Arabia and the G7 on restructuring debt for distressed economies, but there too there were disagreements among members, said IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva.
“We just finished a session in which it was clear that there is a commitment to bridge differences for the benefit of countries,” Georgieva, who co-chaired the roundtable with Indian finance minister Sitharaman, told reporters.
One delegate told Reuters that some initial progress was made, mostly on the language around the issue, but restructuring was not discussed in detail. Yellen said there were no “deliverables” from the meeting, which was mostly organisational.
Further discussions are planned around the time of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in April.
Pressure has been building on China, the world’s largest bilateral creditor, and other nations to take a large haircut in loans given to struggling developing nations. In a video address to the G20 meeting on Friday, Chinese finance minister Liu Kun reiterated Beijing’s position that the World Bank and other multilateral development banks should also participate in debt relief by taking haircuts.
India’s push for tougher regulation of private crypto assets won wider support at the meeting. Georgieva said policymakers “should not take off the table” the option of outright bans if regulation failed. Yellen did not back such bans, but said it is critical to put in place a strong regulatory framework.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
UN General Assembly endorses resolution to end Ukraine war
Putin casts war as a battle for Russia’s survival
EDITORIAL: Time for a new approach in Ukraine
Financial Action Task Force suspends Russia due to Ukraine war
Ukraine war enters second year with no end in sight
US accuses Russian officials at G20 meeting of complicity in Ukraine war
Modi steers clear of Ukraine war at G20 meeting
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.