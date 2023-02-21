World / Europe

Army medics fight to save lives near Ukraine’s front line

21 February 2023 - 10:49 Marko Djurica and Yiming Woo
Viktor, who is a surgeon at a frontline medical stabilisation point, reacts inside the operation room where medics treat war wounds, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on February 19 2023. Picture: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA
Vuhledar — In a dingy medical outpost near eastern Ukraine’s front lines, army medic Viktor battles to save lives on a daily basis. Nearly a year into Russia’s invasion, fighting now amounts to attritional duels of artillery and infantry assaults, with neither side making gains.

The costs of that deadly grind are clear to Viktor’s team of seven medics and six nurses as it toils away, hemmed in by racks of medical supplies and portable heaters, at this “stabilisation point” in the Donetsk region, where battles are fierce.

“The wounded are brought here, we provide treatment, stabilise them and restore vital functions, and send (them) to the next stage of evacuation — to hospitals,” said Viktor, who declined to give his full name.

Describing the feeling of being unable to save a life, Viktor, a gynaecologist before the war, said: “It’s the worst thing you can imagine.”

Medics place a wounded Ukrainian soldier on a table in the operation room of a frontline medical stabilisation point amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on February 19 2023. Picture: REUTERS/
The number of patients brought in — up to 25 a day — has risen sharply over the past two weeks, he said, the vast majority wounded by shrapnel. But bullet wounds are becoming more frequent, a sign that fighting is at close quarters.

Evacuating soldiers from the front line, via one of the team’s five drivers, usually takes between 20 and 40 minutes, but the wounded sometimes find themselves waiting up to two hours if fighting does not let up.

That was the case on a recent day in late February, when soldiers Ruslan and Serhiy were brought in for treatment at the heavily sandbagged facility after being fired on by a Russian tank.

Neither had life-threatening injuries, though Ruslan’s right foot was mangled. Viktor’s team, which belongs to the 72nd Mechanised Brigade, believes he bore the brunt of the hit, helping ensure Serhiy walked away with only a broken arm.

Drawings made by children hang on the walls inside a frontline medical stabilisation point where medics treat war wounds, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on February 19 2023. Picture: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA
Adrenaline helps keep the medical team going and enables them to cope with the almost constant flow of wounded soldiers, including some Russians who are later exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners.

“This is our job,” said Viktor from inside their outpost, which is festooned with Ukrainian flags and drawings and thank-you notes from children across the country. “We know what we signed up for.” 

Reuters

