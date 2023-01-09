Ukraine sends reinforcements to beat back Wagner mercenaries

JSE all share jumps as much as 2% to cross the 78,000-point mark for the first time as markets across the globe rise
CEOs have come to speak out less in recent times, and it’s not always because they are cowards
Advocates Geoff Budlender, Jerome Wilson and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi will serve on a part-time basis and advise on points of law
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
US regulators say he failed to disclose improper relationships with employees at the company
SA urban, time-poor, money-rich consumers to quickly accelerate their demand for e-grocery services - Fitch Solutions
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Biden and other world leaders condemn ‘outrageous’ act after supporters of Brazil's former president stormed government buildings
Spaniard plans to ‘sit down and talk’ to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
More people bought the British luxury marque’s cars than ever before despite an average price of R9.1m
Kyiv/Kramatorsk — Ukraine is strengthening its forces in the eastern Donbas region and repelling constant attacks on Bakhmut and other towns there by Russian mercenary group Wagner, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday.
Reinforcements have been sent to Soledar, a small town near Bakhmut where the situation is particularly difficult, they said.
“The enemy again made a desperate attempt to storm the city of Soledar from different directions and threw the most professional units of the Wagnerites into battle,” Ukraine’s military said in a statement.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in nightly video remarks on Sunday that Bakhmut and Soledar were holding on despite widespread destruction after months of attacks. “Our soldiers are repelling constant Russian attempts to advance,” he said. In Soledar “things are very difficult”.
At an evacuee centre in nearby Kramatorsk, Olha, 60, said she fled Soledar after moving from apartment to apartment as each was destroyed in tank battles.
“All of last week we couldn’t come outside. Everyone was running around, soldiers with automatic weapons, screaming,” said Olha, who gave only her first name. “There isn’t one house left intact,” she said. “Apartments were burning, breaking in half.”
Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner mercenary group, which has been trying to capture Bakhmut and Soledar at the cost of many lives on both sides, said on Saturday its significance lay in the network of mines there.
“It not only [has the ability to hold] a big group of people at a depth of 80m to 100m, but tanks and infantry fighting vehicles can also move about.”
Military analysts say the strategic military benefit for Moscow would be limited. A US official has said Prigozhin, a powerful ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is eyeing the salt and gypsum from the mines there.
Serhiy Cherevaty, a Ukrainian military spokesperson for the eastern region, said he thought it would be possible to stabilise the situation.
“There are brutal and bloody battles there — 106 shellings in one day,” he said on Ukrainian television. “Our troops in Soledar have been allocated additional forces and means for this purpose and everything is being done to improve the operational situation there.”
Reuters was not able to independently verify the battlefield reports.
Marketplace strike
Further north in the Kharkiv region, a Russian missile strike on a marketplace in the village of Shevchenkove killed a 60-year-old woman and wounded several other people, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.
Badly injured people lay on the ground and rescue workers sifted through piles of rubble, overturned and burning stalls, and a large crater in video footage from police and Ukraine’s presidential office. A police officer carried a girl with blood on her face from the scene.
The perpetrators were “common terrorists”, Andriy Yermak, chief of the Ukrainian president’s staff, wrote on Telegram.
Zelensky made a fresh denunciation of what he called Russia’s failure to observe a ceasefire it had declared for Russian Orthodox Christmas on Friday and Saturday. Ukraine never agreed to the ceasefire, which it called a Russian excuse to reinforce troops. Both sides accused the other of continuing hostilities throughout the period.
“Russians were shelling Kherson with incendiary ammunition immediately after Christmas,” he said, referring to the southern city abandoned by Russian forces in November. “Strikes on Kramatorsk and other cities in Donbas — on civilian targets and at the very time when Moscow was reporting a supposed ‘silence’ for its army.”
On Sunday, Russia said a missile attack on Kramatorsk, northwest of Bakhmut, had killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers, but a Reuters reporter at the scene found no visible signs of casualties.
A Reuters team visited two college dormitories that Moscow said had been temporarily housing Ukrainian personnel and which it had targeted as revenge for a New Year’s attack that killed scores of Russian soldiers and caused an outcry in Russia.
Neither dormitory appeared to have been directly hit or seriously damaged. There were no obvious signs that soldiers had been living there and no sign of bodies or traces of blood.
Serhiy Cherevatyi, a Ukrainian military spokesperson for the eastern region, described the claim of mass casualties as an attempt by the Russian defence ministry to show it had responded forcefully to Ukraine’s recent strikes on Russian soldiers. “This is an information operation of the Russian defence ministry,” Cherevatyi told Suspilne News.
The Kremlin said on Monday that it was confident its defence ministry was correct when it said that 600 Ukrainian servicemen had been “destroyed” in the attack.
As Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine grinds towards the one-year mark, Russia’s military is under domestic pressure to deliver battlefield successes. Hawkish voices have sought an escalation of the war effort after setbacks such as the loss of captured territory and high rates of death and injury. Some pro-Kremlin military bloggers criticised the Russian defence ministry claims.
“Let’s talk about ‘fraud’,” wrote one prominent pro-war military blogger on the Telegram messaging app, who posts under the name of Military Informant and who has more than half a million subscribers. “It is not clear to us who, and for what reason, decided that 600 Ukrainian soldiers died inside, all at once, if the building was not actually hit [even the light remained on].”
The militaries of both Russia and Ukraine have often overstated enemy losses, while minimising their own.
Ukraine’s top military officials said last week about 760 Russian troops had been killed or wounded in two attacks on Moscow-controlled parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. These reports could not be independently verified.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ukraine sends reinforcements to beat back Wagner mercenaries
Swathes of Bakhmut have been levelled but Kyiv forces continue to repel constant Russian attacks
Kyiv/Kramatorsk — Ukraine is strengthening its forces in the eastern Donbas region and repelling constant attacks on Bakhmut and other towns there by Russian mercenary group Wagner, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday.
Reinforcements have been sent to Soledar, a small town near Bakhmut where the situation is particularly difficult, they said.
“The enemy again made a desperate attempt to storm the city of Soledar from different directions and threw the most professional units of the Wagnerites into battle,” Ukraine’s military said in a statement.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in nightly video remarks on Sunday that Bakhmut and Soledar were holding on despite widespread destruction after months of attacks. “Our soldiers are repelling constant Russian attempts to advance,” he said. In Soledar “things are very difficult”.
At an evacuee centre in nearby Kramatorsk, Olha, 60, said she fled Soledar after moving from apartment to apartment as each was destroyed in tank battles.
“All of last week we couldn’t come outside. Everyone was running around, soldiers with automatic weapons, screaming,” said Olha, who gave only her first name. “There isn’t one house left intact,” she said. “Apartments were burning, breaking in half.”
Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner mercenary group, which has been trying to capture Bakhmut and Soledar at the cost of many lives on both sides, said on Saturday its significance lay in the network of mines there.
“It not only [has the ability to hold] a big group of people at a depth of 80m to 100m, but tanks and infantry fighting vehicles can also move about.”
Military analysts say the strategic military benefit for Moscow would be limited. A US official has said Prigozhin, a powerful ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is eyeing the salt and gypsum from the mines there.
Serhiy Cherevaty, a Ukrainian military spokesperson for the eastern region, said he thought it would be possible to stabilise the situation.
“There are brutal and bloody battles there — 106 shellings in one day,” he said on Ukrainian television. “Our troops in Soledar have been allocated additional forces and means for this purpose and everything is being done to improve the operational situation there.”
Reuters was not able to independently verify the battlefield reports.
Marketplace strike
Further north in the Kharkiv region, a Russian missile strike on a marketplace in the village of Shevchenkove killed a 60-year-old woman and wounded several other people, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.
Badly injured people lay on the ground and rescue workers sifted through piles of rubble, overturned and burning stalls, and a large crater in video footage from police and Ukraine’s presidential office. A police officer carried a girl with blood on her face from the scene.
The perpetrators were “common terrorists”, Andriy Yermak, chief of the Ukrainian president’s staff, wrote on Telegram.
Zelensky made a fresh denunciation of what he called Russia’s failure to observe a ceasefire it had declared for Russian Orthodox Christmas on Friday and Saturday. Ukraine never agreed to the ceasefire, which it called a Russian excuse to reinforce troops. Both sides accused the other of continuing hostilities throughout the period.
“Russians were shelling Kherson with incendiary ammunition immediately after Christmas,” he said, referring to the southern city abandoned by Russian forces in November. “Strikes on Kramatorsk and other cities in Donbas — on civilian targets and at the very time when Moscow was reporting a supposed ‘silence’ for its army.”
On Sunday, Russia said a missile attack on Kramatorsk, northwest of Bakhmut, had killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers, but a Reuters reporter at the scene found no visible signs of casualties.
A Reuters team visited two college dormitories that Moscow said had been temporarily housing Ukrainian personnel and which it had targeted as revenge for a New Year’s attack that killed scores of Russian soldiers and caused an outcry in Russia.
Neither dormitory appeared to have been directly hit or seriously damaged. There were no obvious signs that soldiers had been living there and no sign of bodies or traces of blood.
Serhiy Cherevatyi, a Ukrainian military spokesperson for the eastern region, described the claim of mass casualties as an attempt by the Russian defence ministry to show it had responded forcefully to Ukraine’s recent strikes on Russian soldiers. “This is an information operation of the Russian defence ministry,” Cherevatyi told Suspilne News.
The Kremlin said on Monday that it was confident its defence ministry was correct when it said that 600 Ukrainian servicemen had been “destroyed” in the attack.
As Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine grinds towards the one-year mark, Russia’s military is under domestic pressure to deliver battlefield successes. Hawkish voices have sought an escalation of the war effort after setbacks such as the loss of captured territory and high rates of death and injury. Some pro-Kremlin military bloggers criticised the Russian defence ministry claims.
“Let’s talk about ‘fraud’,” wrote one prominent pro-war military blogger on the Telegram messaging app, who posts under the name of Military Informant and who has more than half a million subscribers. “It is not clear to us who, and for what reason, decided that 600 Ukrainian soldiers died inside, all at once, if the building was not actually hit [even the light remained on].”
The militaries of both Russia and Ukraine have often overstated enemy losses, while minimising their own.
Ukraine’s top military officials said last week about 760 Russian troops had been killed or wounded in two attacks on Moscow-controlled parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. These reports could not be independently verified.
Reuters
Putin ally Prigozhin wants control of Ukraine’s Bakhmut mines, says US
LEONID BERSHIDSKY: Rancour at military defeats hint at a post-Putin Russia
Putin ally pours scorn on Russia’s top generals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Putin ally Prigozhin wants control of Ukraine’s Bakhmut mines, says US
LEONID BERSHIDSKY: Rancour at military defeats hint at a post-Putin Russia
Putin ally pours scorn on Russia’s top generals
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.