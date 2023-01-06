World / Europe

Putin ally Prigozhin wants control of Ukraine’s Bakhmut mines, says US

Prigozhin is under sanctions for his role in mercenary group Wagner

06 January 2023 - 13:44 Steve Holland
Yevgeny Prigozhin. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Yevgeny Prigozhin. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Washington — The US suspects Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ally, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is the founder of mercenary group Wagner, is interested in taking control of salt and gypsum mines near the Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut, a White House official said on Thursday.

There are indications that monetary motives are driving Russia’s “obsession” with Bakhmut, the official said, adding Prigozhin is suspected of wanting the mines.

The US has previously accused Russian mercenaries of exploiting natural resources in the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and elsewhere to help fund Moscow’s war in Ukraine, a charge Russia rejected as “anti-Russian rage”.

Prigozhin, who has been sanctioned by Western countries for his role in Wagner, bade farewell on Thursday to former convicts who had served out their contracts in Ukraine and urged them to avoid the temptation to rape and kill when back in civilian life.

Out of its force of nearly 50,000 mercenaries, Wagner has sustained over 4,100 killed and 10,000 wounded, including over 1,000 killed between late November and early December near Bakhmut, the US official said on Thursday.

The White House said late last month that Wagner, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group’s expanding role in that conflict.

Reuters 

Russia seeks more funds from commodity producers and state companies as war costs rise

Russia’s budget is increasingly squeezed as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion heads for its second year and the economy contracts under sweeping US ...
News
4 hours ago

Russia blames soldiers’ cellphone use for deadly missile strike

Defence ministry raises death toll to 89 troops in New Year’s strike
World
2 days ago

Erdogan urges Putin to declare ‘unilateral ceasefire’ in Ukraine

Proposal follows call by Russia’s spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill for an Orthodox Christmas truce this week
World
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox ...
World / Europe
2.
Eleven votes later McCarthy’s speaker bid still ...
World / Americas
3.
Former Botswana president Khama asks court to set ...
World / Africa
4.
Putin deploys new hypersonic cruise missiles to ...
World / Europe
5.
Russia blames soldiers’ cellphone use for deadly ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Ukraine rejects Russian truce order as Germany sends armoured vehicles

World / Europe

Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas

World / Europe

Ukraine wants tanks, will have to make do with armoured cars

World / Europe

PETER BRUCE: Under cover of darkness, a Russian ship in Simon’s Town ... what’s ...

Opinion / Columnists

France backs Burkina Faso envoy, blames Russian mercenaries as factor in ...

World / Africa

Burkina Faso summons Ghanaian ambassador over Wagner allegations

World / Africa

Cracks are showing for Zelensky and Putin

Features / Cover Story

Russian oligarch Prigozhin admits to interfering in US elections

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.