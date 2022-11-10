×

World / Europe

Croatia gets green light for Schengen admission

A final decision will now have to be taken by the EU Council

10 November 2022 - 19:10 Bart Meijer
Dubrovnik in Croatia. Picture: NTONIO BRONIC/REUTERS
Dubrovnik in Croatia. Picture: NTONIO BRONIC/REUTERS

Brussels  — The European parliament on Thursday cleared the way for the admission of Croatia to the bloc’s passport-free Schengen area, leaving the final decision in the hands of the EU’s government leaders.

With a 534-53 majority, the parliament voted in favour of lifting the remaining border controls between the Schengen area and Croatia.

A final decision will now have to be taken by the EU Council, consisting of the EU's 27 government leaders, which in December last year already confirmed that Croatia had met all criteria to apply for access to the Schengen area.

“Croatia’s place is in Schengen. Criteria have been met. The European parliament has given its green light. Now the EU Council must deliver,” European parliament President Roberta Metsola said in a tweet following the vote.

The Schengen area is the world’s largest passport-free zone, allowing the unrestricted movement of people between 26 European countries.

Reuters  

France has harsh words for Italy as it allows migrant boat to dock

Italy rejects criticism, saying France’s reaction underscores Europe’s failure to deal with a rising number of migrants
World
1 hour ago

Counting the costs of Russia’s war on Ukraine

Some estimates say more than 200,000 soldiers and civilians have been killed
World
4 hours ago

Putin will not attend Group of 20 summit in person, officials confirm

A virtual address is still possible despite pressure on Indonesia to withdraw its invitation
World
4 hours ago
