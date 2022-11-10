Croatia gets green light for Schengen admission

Investors welcome much better-than-expected US CPI data, raising hopes the Fed will take a more dovish stance on rates
Brussels — The European parliament on Thursday cleared the way for the admission of Croatia to the bloc’s passport-free Schengen area, leaving the final decision in the hands of the EU’s government leaders.
With a 534-53 majority, the parliament voted in favour of lifting the remaining border controls between the Schengen area and Croatia.
A final decision will now have to be taken by the EU Council, consisting of the EU's 27 government leaders, which in December last year already confirmed that Croatia had met all criteria to apply for access to the Schengen area.
“Croatia’s place is in Schengen. Criteria have been met. The European parliament has given its green light. Now the EU Council must deliver,” European parliament President Roberta Metsola said in a tweet following the vote.
The Schengen area is the world’s largest passport-free zone, allowing the unrestricted movement of people between 26 European countries.
Reuters
