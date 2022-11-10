State will go on leading electricity generation, says Mantashe

Investors welcome much better-than-expected US CPI data, raising hopes the Fed will take a more dovish stance on rates
The sector’s competitors from abroad are all hunting in packs for markets in SA’s backyard, Africa
Energy minister says IPPs and green sources play only a support role for now
Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
Infinite Partners will comprise key members the Ethos mid-market fund's investment team
Capital asset spending is the fastest-growing expenditure item in SA’s budget
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
Government of President William Ruto withdraws R1.06bn corruption charges for lack of evidence, drawing the ire of longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga
New Zealander signed for an eight-under-par 64 to lead the field by one stroke
Lots including paintings by Freud, Klimt and Cézanne far exceeded estimates in the most valuable single-owner sale ever
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe insists that electricity generation will remain largely in government hands for the foreseeable future amid calls for ailing state power utility Eskom to be privatised to ease the deepening energy crisis.
Mantashe said previously that overreliance on the private sector would be a mistake. He suggested the establishment of another state entity to compete with Eskom and boost energy supply...
