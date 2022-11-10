×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

State will go on leading electricity generation, says Mantashe

BL Premium
10 November 2022 - 19:06 Bekezela Phakathi

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe insists that electricity generation will remain largely in government hands for the foreseeable future amid calls for ailing state power utility Eskom to be privatised to ease the deepening energy crisis.

Mantashe said previously that overreliance on the private sector would be a mistake. He suggested the establishment of another state entity to compete with Eskom and boost energy supply...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.