Putin will not attend Group of 20 summit in person, officials confirm

Business Day TV talks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
The sector’s competitors from abroad are all hunting in packs for markets in SA’s backyard, Africa
Ramano is named in a forensic report as a key source of alleged media leaks contravening JSE listing regulations
Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
Infinite Partners will comprise key members the Ethos mid-market fund's investment team
South Africans rely more on credit card debt and overdrafts despite rocketing interest rates
African nations see the potential for new export markets as supply demands shift priorities
Coach Gareth Southgate names 26 players for the World Cup
It’s also the last Bugatti that will be powered by the peerless W16 engine
Jakarta — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) nations in person next week, but may join virtually, officials from Russia and the host country Indonesia said on Thursday.
Indonesia has resisted pressure from Western countries to withdraw its invitation to Putin and expel Russia from the group over its war in Ukraine, saying it does not have the authority to do so without consensus among members.
Putin might take part by video conference, though “the format of [his] participation is being worked out”, Russia’s state news agency RIA reported, citing a diplomat in the Russian embassy in Indonesia.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will represent Putin on the ground at the meeting on the island of Bali, the officials said.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo had been trying to mediate between global powers ahead of what will be the first meeting of leaders from the group since Russia invaded Ukraine in what Putin calls a “special military operation”.
“[The president] has tried to ensure that everyone cools down and that seems to be happening now,” co-ordinator Luhut Pandjaitan, minister of maritime and investment affairs, told reporters in Bali.
The president told the Financial Times this week that Russia was welcome at the summit, which he feared would be overshadowed by a “very worrying” rise in international tensions.
“The G20 is not meant to be a political forum. It’s meant to be about economics and development,” he was quoted as saying. Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has said he will not take part if Putin does and is expected to join virtually.
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to join other world leaders at the summit, which starts on November 15.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Putin will not attend Group of 20 summit in person, officials confirm
A virtual address is still possible despite pressure on Indonesia to withdraw its invitation
Jakarta — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) nations in person next week, but may join virtually, officials from Russia and the host country Indonesia said on Thursday.
Indonesia has resisted pressure from Western countries to withdraw its invitation to Putin and expel Russia from the group over its war in Ukraine, saying it does not have the authority to do so without consensus among members.
Putin might take part by video conference, though “the format of [his] participation is being worked out”, Russia’s state news agency RIA reported, citing a diplomat in the Russian embassy in Indonesia.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will represent Putin on the ground at the meeting on the island of Bali, the officials said.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo had been trying to mediate between global powers ahead of what will be the first meeting of leaders from the group since Russia invaded Ukraine in what Putin calls a “special military operation”.
“[The president] has tried to ensure that everyone cools down and that seems to be happening now,” co-ordinator Luhut Pandjaitan, minister of maritime and investment affairs, told reporters in Bali.
The president told the Financial Times this week that Russia was welcome at the summit, which he feared would be overshadowed by a “very worrying” rise in international tensions.
“The G20 is not meant to be a political forum. It’s meant to be about economics and development,” he was quoted as saying. Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has said he will not take part if Putin does and is expected to join virtually.
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to join other world leaders at the summit, which starts on November 15.
Reuters
IAN BREMMER: Could a nuclear weapon against Ukraine offer Putin a way out?
Russia orders troops to abandon Ukrainian city of Kherson
Russia moves to temper threat of nuclear war
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
IAN BREMMER: Could a nuclear weapon against Ukraine offer Putin a way out?
Russia orders troops to abandon Ukrainian city of Kherson
Russia moves to temper threat of nuclear war
Putin says 50,000 Russian reservists now fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky says talks with Russia depend on restoration of territorial integrity
Ukraine says Russian troops looting homes in Kherson
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.