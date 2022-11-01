×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

More grain ships leave Ukraine despite Russia’s exit from UN-brokered deal

Grain shipments under the initiative surge to the highest yet this week as Moscow issues veiled threat

01 November 2022 - 17:05 Daren Butler and Yesim Dikmen
Joint Co-ordination Centre officials board cargo ship Mehmet Bey as it waits to pass the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31 2022. Picture: MEHMET CALISKAN/REUTERS
Joint Co-ordination Centre officials board cargo ship Mehmet Bey as it waits to pass the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31 2022. Picture: MEHMET CALISKAN/REUTERS

Istanbul — Three outbound vessels had left Ukrainian ports by midday on Tuesday under the Black Sea grain export deal, the UN-led co-ordination centre said, the second day of sailings after Russia suspended participation in the initiative.

The statement said the ships’ movement was agreed by the Ukrainian, Turkish and UN delegations at the Istanbul-based Joint Co-ordination Centre (JCC) and the Russian delegation had been informed.

Amir Abdulla, the UN co-ordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, “continues his discussions with all three member state parties in an effort to resume full participation at the JCC”, the statement said.

The export deal was agreed to by Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Turkey and the UN in July to ease a world food shortage threat caused in part by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and earlier blockade of its ports.

Twelve ships set sail from Ukrainian ports on Monday, the single biggest day of exports since the programme began, while two arrived.

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the programme was a response to a drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Crimea on Saturday that he blamed on Ukraine, aided by Britain. Moscow said on Monday it was “unacceptable” for shipping to pass through the corridor.

Security corridor

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack and denies using the grain programme’s security corridor for military purposes. The UN said no grain ships were using the Black Sea route on Saturday.

Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar told Ukraine’s defence and infrastructure ministers that keeping the initiative going was important and that, as a humanitarian initiative, it should be kept separate from the conflict in Ukraine, Akar’s ministry said on Tuesday.

UN and Turkish teams continued their inspections on Tuesday of outbound vessels anchored in Istanbul, the JCC statement said, having cleared 46 ships to sail on Monday.

Reuters

Ukraine keeps exporting grain despite Russia warning

Turkey, Ukraine and the UN reach an agreement to move 16 ships under the Black Sea grain export deal
World
1 day ago

Norway raises military readiness as tensions rise over Ukraine war

Most serious situation in decades, says Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Russian missiles smash port city apartment block
World / Europe
2.
Why Brazil’s rural boomtowns are behind Bolsonaro
World / Americas
3.
US plans to send six B-52s to Australia amid ...
World / Asia
4.
Protests erupt in eastern DRC as Kinshasa recalls ...
World / Africa
5.
Norway raises military readiness as tensions rise ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Ukraine keeps exporting grain despite Russia warning

World / Europe

Norway raises military readiness as tensions rise over Ukraine war

World / Europe

Truss phone ‘hacked by suspected Putin agents’

World / Europe

Eurozone inflation soars to record 10.7%

News

EU urges Russia to reinstate Black Sea deal over Ukrainian grain

World / Europe

Russia’s backtrack on grains deal puts deliveries to Africa, Middle East at risk

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.