More grain ships leave Ukraine despite Russia’s exit from UN-brokered deal

Istanbul — Three outbound vessels had left Ukrainian ports by midday on Tuesday under the Black Sea grain export deal, the UN-led co-ordination centre said, the second day of sailings after Russia suspended participation in the initiative.
The statement said the ships’ movement was agreed by the Ukrainian, Turkish and UN delegations at the Istanbul-based Joint Co-ordination Centre (JCC) and the Russian delegation had been informed.
Amir Abdulla, the UN co-ordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, “continues his discussions with all three member state parties in an effort to resume full participation at the JCC”, the statement said.
The export deal was agreed to by Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Turkey and the UN in July to ease a world food shortage threat caused in part by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and earlier blockade of its ports.
Twelve ships set sail from Ukrainian ports on Monday, the single biggest day of exports since the programme began, while two arrived.
President Vladimir Putin has said Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the programme was a response to a drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Crimea on Saturday that he blamed on Ukraine, aided by Britain. Moscow said on Monday it was “unacceptable” for shipping to pass through the corridor.
Security corridor
Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack and denies using the grain programme’s security corridor for military purposes. The UN said no grain ships were using the Black Sea route on Saturday.
Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar told Ukraine’s defence and infrastructure ministers that keeping the initiative going was important and that, as a humanitarian initiative, it should be kept separate from the conflict in Ukraine, Akar’s ministry said on Tuesday.
UN and Turkish teams continued their inspections on Tuesday of outbound vessels anchored in Istanbul, the JCC statement said, having cleared 46 ships to sail on Monday.
Reuters
More grain ships leave Ukraine despite Russia’s exit from UN-brokered deal
Grain shipments under the initiative surge to the highest yet this week as Moscow issues veiled threat
Ukraine keeps exporting grain despite Russia warning
Norway raises military readiness as tensions rise over Ukraine war
