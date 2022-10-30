Truss phone ‘hacked by suspected Putin agents’

The government’s improved fiscal debt outlook and the possibility of a US Fed pivot could see SA bonds rally 100 basis points by end-2023, says Ninety One
Cash-strapped countries struggle to navigate a complex financing landscape
Communities, opposition parties dismayed by Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act and Traditional Courts Act
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
Group’s core iron-ore business did not move a single tonne during the crippling Transnet strike of nearly two weeks
Sars will release balance of trade data, followed by electricity production numbers and PMIs
Locusts can travel 5km-130km in a day which makes it difficult to track and destroy them
Attack in Mogadishu was the deadliest since a truck bomb exploded at the same intersection in 2017
Trainer leapfrogs into fourth place in the national log as his stable enjoys huge success at Saturday’s Charity Mile meeting at Turffontein
The weak rand and high international prices mean more expensive petrol and diesel next month
London — Former British prime minister Liz Truss’s personal phone was hacked by suspected agents working for Russian President Vladimir Putin when she was foreign minister, the Daily Mail reported.
Those agents gained access to “top-secret details” of negotiations with international allies in addition to private messages exchanged with Truss’s close friend Kwasi Kwarteng, who later became finance minister, the report said.
The messages are believed to have included discussions with senior international foreign ministers about the war in Ukraine, including details about arms shipments, it added. Up to a year’s worth of messages were downloaded, the Mail said, citing unnamed sources.
A British government spokesperson declined to comment on “individuals’ security arrangements”.
“The government has robust systems in place to protect against cyber threats. That includes regular security briefings for ministers, and advice on protecting their personal data and mitigating cyber threats,” the spokesperson added.
The hack was discovered during the Conservative Party leadership campaign that led to Truss becoming prime minister, the Mail reported. Truss left office last week as prime minister and was succeeded by Rishi Sunak.
The Mail said the messages that fell into foreign hands included criticisms of Boris Johnson by Truss and Kwarteng, “leading to a potential risk of blackmail”.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Truss phone ‘hacked by suspected Putin agents’
London — Former British prime minister Liz Truss’s personal phone was hacked by suspected agents working for Russian President Vladimir Putin when she was foreign minister, the Daily Mail reported.
Those agents gained access to “top-secret details” of negotiations with international allies in addition to private messages exchanged with Truss’s close friend Kwasi Kwarteng, who later became finance minister, the report said.
The messages are believed to have included discussions with senior international foreign ministers about the war in Ukraine, including details about arms shipments, it added. Up to a year’s worth of messages were downloaded, the Mail said, citing unnamed sources.
A British government spokesperson declined to comment on “individuals’ security arrangements”.
“The government has robust systems in place to protect against cyber threats. That includes regular security briefings for ministers, and advice on protecting their personal data and mitigating cyber threats,” the spokesperson added.
The hack was discovered during the Conservative Party leadership campaign that led to Truss becoming prime minister, the Mail reported. Truss left office last week as prime minister and was succeeded by Rishi Sunak.
The Mail said the messages that fell into foreign hands included criticisms of Boris Johnson by Truss and Kwarteng, “leading to a potential risk of blackmail”.
Reuters
DOUGLAS MASON: Moscow — from Africa’s would-be coloniser to operation by proxy
Putin crackdown chases independent media into exile and crypto
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Putin says West’s ‘dominance’ coming to an end
Ukraine hit by cyberattack as West demands proof of Russian troop pullback
Germany’s cybersecurity chief fired over alleged ties with Russia
JOHAN STEYN: Cyber threats are here to stay and will get worse
Russia behind crippling cyberattack ahead of invasion of Ukraine, says EU
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.