×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Blowing up dam would be an own goal for Russia, says Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will have no water if the Kakhovka dam is destroyed

24 October 2022 - 16:59 Tom Balmforth
Members of the Ukrainian police force stand guard next to smoke as Ukraine's capital is rocked by explosions during a drone attack in the early morning in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 17 2022. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PAULA BRONSTEIN
Members of the Ukrainian police force stand guard next to smoke as Ukraine's capital is rocked by explosions during a drone attack in the early morning in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 17 2022. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PAULA BRONSTEIN

Kyiv — Russia will slow Ukrainian troops’ advance in the south by just two weeks if it blows up the vast Kakhovka dam, but such a move would flood territory occupied by Moscow and lose it a vital water canal for annexed Crimea, Kyiv’s military spy chief says.

Kyrylo Budanov made the comments to Ukrainska Pravda in an interview published on Monday after President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week Russia had mined the hydroelectric dam on the Dnipro River and was preparing to blow it up.

Russia, whose troops are on the back foot in the occupied Kherson region, which Kyiv is trying to recapture, has itself accused Ukraine of plotting to blow up the dam, a step that would unleash a devastating flood.

Budanov, head of the defence ministry’s main directorate of intelligence, said the dam had been only partially mined by Russian forces and that destroying it completely would require many tonnes of explosives.

Such a move would create an environmental catastrophe and also cause new headaches for Russia, whose forces would have to retreat to Crimea, he said.

“They will get a total flooding of the [Russian-occupied] left bank of Kherson. They will lose even theoretically the possibility of supplying water to the North Crimean Canal, to Crimea,” he said.

“Of course, they would complicate our advance for a certain period of time. And this, by the way, is not a very long period of time, around two weeks or thereabouts,” Budanov said.

Ukraine blocked fresh water supply to Crimea via the canal after Russia seized the arid peninsula in 2014. After Russian forces seized new swathes of southern Ukraine this year, they immediately restored the water supply from the reservoir via the canal.

Even partial destruction of the dam would complicate Ukraine’s advance. There would be a limited water spill, but the supply via the canal would continue, Budanov said.

Blowing up the dam would also “destroy the possibility of the existence of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant because this facility is inextricably linked to it”, he said.

The nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russia for months and is located near the reservoir.

Budanov said he expected Ukraine to recapture the city of Kherson — the only Ukrainian city Russia has captured intact since launching its invasion eight months ago — by the end of this year.

Reuters 

Thousands flee Kherson as Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine war

Russian military jet crashes into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk
World
23 hours ago

Russia to use ‘dirty bomb’ claims to justify escalation of war on Ukraine, says West

Accusing Kyiv of lacing shells with nuclear material means Moscow has already done so, says Zelensky
World
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rishi Sunak becomes youngest UK PM in more than ...
World / Europe
2.
Once bitten twice shy, Tory MPs flock to support ...
World / Europe
3.
Thousands flee Kherson as Russia steps up attacks ...
World / Europe
4.
Saudi Arabia unveils incentives to attract supply ...
World / Middle East
5.
Former Chinese President Hu Jintao escorted out ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Thousands flee Kherson as Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine war

World / Europe

Russia to use ‘dirty bomb’ claims to justify escalation of war on Ukraine, says ...

World / Europe

Sweden addresses Turkey’s concerns over its Nato membership

World / Europe

Tehran now directly engaged in Ukraine war, says US

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.