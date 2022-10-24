Russia to use ‘dirty bomb’ claims to justify escalation of war on Ukraine, says West

The local currency fell along with other emerging market currencies as risk aversion levels rise globally
Kyiv — Western countries accused Russia on Monday of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine, as Moscow evacuated civilians from a southern city in expectation of a major battle.
With Ukrainian forces advancing into Russian-occupied Kherson province, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspects Kyiv of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb”.
In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the US said they had all rejected the allegations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.
“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory,” they said. “The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation.”
In an overnight address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian accusation is a sign Moscow plans such an attack itself and would blame Ukraine.
“If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this,” Zelensky said. “So when today the Russian minister of defence organises a phone carousel and calls foreign ministers with stories about the so-called dirty nuclear bomb, everyone understands everything well. Understands who is the source of everything dirty that can be imagined in this war.”
Russia has ordered civilians to evacuate territory it controls on the western bank of the Dnipro River, where Ukrainian forces have been advancing since the start of October shortly after Moscow claimed to have annexed the area.
A Russian defeat there would be one of Moscow’s biggest setbacks of the war. Kherson’s regional capital is the only big city Russia has captured intact since the invasion in February, and its only foothold on the west bank of the Dnipro, which bisects Ukraine. The province controls the gateway to Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized and claimed to annex in 2014.
The Russian-installed authorities in Kherson announced on Monday that men who stay behind would have the option of joining a military self-defence unit. Kyiv accuses Russia of press-ganging men in occupied areas into military formations, a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.
Since his forces suffered battlefield defeats in September, President Vladimir Putin has escalated the war, calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists, announcing the annexation of occupied territory and repeatedly threatening to use nuclear weapons to defend Russian land.
In October, Russia started a new campaign using long-range cruise missiles and Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine’s electric power and heat resources ahead of winter.
Russian state television is filled with talk shows featuring pundits who openly cheer attacks on Ukrainian civil infrastructure and call for tougher measures to eliminate what they describe as an illegitimate Ukrainian state.
On Monday, Russian state TV presenter Anton Krasovsky apologised for remarks in which he called for Ukrainian children to be drowned in rivers and burned alive in huts with the doors nailed shut. He also joked that Ukrainian grandmothers are saving their funeral funds to pay Russian soldiers to rape them.
“Well, it happens: you’re on air, you get carried away. And you can’t stop,” Krasovsky said, adding he was “really embarrassed”.
Krasovsky was suspended from Russia’s state-funded international channel RT, and Russia’s investigative committee said it has ordered a report into his “sharp comments”.
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said Krasovsky will be prosecuted someday for promoting genocide, and called on countries to ban RT.
Reuters
