Hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia’s Aceh

Rohingya women sit inside a temporary shelter after they arrived in Aceh, Indonesia, November 14 2023. Picture: RISKA MUNAWARAH/REUTERS
Jakarta — About 200 Rohingya reached the shores of Indonesia’s Aceh province on Thursday, the head of the provincial fishing community said, the third boat to arrive in as many days and taking total arrivals over this period to about 600.
Many members of the ethnic Rohingya Muslims, a persecuted minority in Myanmar, have for years boarded rickety wooden boats to escape to Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as Thailand.
The latest group of Rohingya refugees landed in Aceh’s Bireun region in the afternoon and comprised mostly women and children, the head of local fishing community Miftah Cut Ade said. Pictures he shared appeared to show the Rohingya sitting huddling on the beach, facing the sea.
Up to 200 Rohingya landed in Aceh’s Pidie region on Wednesday, and a day before that 196 others arrived. Miftah said that based on the Rohingya’s account they had departed from Bangladesh. Hundreds more had reached Aceh earlier this year, many having been at sea for months.
Nearly 1-million Rohingya are living in camps in Bangladesh in what UN high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi described as “the biggest humanitarian refugee camp in the world”.
Indonesia’s foreign ministry said the Southeast Asian country “has no obligation nor capacity to accommodate refugees, let alone to provide permanent solution”, underscoring that Jakarta is not a signatory of the UN refugee convention.
“We have also identified that Indonesia’s kindness in providing temporary shelter has been misused by people smugglers,” the ministry’s spokesperson, Lalu Muhamad Iqbal, said in a statement.
The recent arrivals come as Myanmar’s generals face their biggest test since seizing power in a 2021 coup, with insurgent groups gaining ground in several parts of the country in a co-ordinated offensive against the junta.
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia’s Aceh
Jakarta — About 200 Rohingya reached the shores of Indonesia’s Aceh province on Thursday, the head of the provincial fishing community said, the third boat to arrive in as many days and taking total arrivals over this period to about 600.
Many members of the ethnic Rohingya Muslims, a persecuted minority in Myanmar, have for years boarded rickety wooden boats to escape to Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as Thailand.
The latest group of Rohingya refugees landed in Aceh’s Bireun region in the afternoon and comprised mostly women and children, the head of local fishing community Miftah Cut Ade said. Pictures he shared appeared to show the Rohingya sitting huddling on the beach, facing the sea.
Up to 200 Rohingya landed in Aceh’s Pidie region on Wednesday, and a day before that 196 others arrived. Miftah said that based on the Rohingya’s account they had departed from Bangladesh. Hundreds more had reached Aceh earlier this year, many having been at sea for months.
Nearly 1-million Rohingya are living in camps in Bangladesh in what UN high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi described as “the biggest humanitarian refugee camp in the world”.
Indonesia’s foreign ministry said the Southeast Asian country “has no obligation nor capacity to accommodate refugees, let alone to provide permanent solution”, underscoring that Jakarta is not a signatory of the UN refugee convention.
“We have also identified that Indonesia’s kindness in providing temporary shelter has been misused by people smugglers,” the ministry’s spokesperson, Lalu Muhamad Iqbal, said in a statement.
The recent arrivals come as Myanmar’s generals face their biggest test since seizing power in a 2021 coup, with insurgent groups gaining ground in several parts of the country in a co-ordinated offensive against the junta.
Reuters
Malaysia charges four Thai nationals for people smuggling
Rohingya refugees face devastating aid cuts
Rohingya in Bangladesh demand repatriation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Big tech on the spot over disinformation in wars
TRISTEN TAYLOR: The dead hand of the Iraq war lies over all our chaos
JÁN FIGEL: Genocide happens step by step in stages
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.