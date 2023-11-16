Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Programme from hell

City Power implements back-to-back load-shedding in Johannesburg

16 November 2023 - 16:10
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Please bring back the Eskom load-shedding schedule for Johannesburg. City Power has designed a new programme from hell.

How can it switch off an area from 4pm to 6.30pm, and then again from 8pm to 10pm? That gives us just one hour to recharge devices, cook, wash and prepare for tomorrow. Is this practical?

People are having to rush home from work to take advantage of the one grace hour granted by City Power, because once it’s gone it’s goodbye.

At least Eskom never did a back-to-back load-shedding. I would rather stay in the dark for four hours knowing that when the power is back it will stay for a while.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

