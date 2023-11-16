LETTER: Programme from hell

Please bring back the Eskom load-shedding schedule for Johannesburg. City Power has designed a new programme from hell.
How can it switch off an area from 4pm to 6.30pm, and then again from 8pm to 10pm? That gives us just one hour to recharge devices, cook, wash and prepare for tomorrow. Is this practical?
People are having to rush home from work to take advantage of the one grace hour granted by City Power, because once it’s gone it’s goodbye.
At least Eskom never did a back-to-back load-shedding. I would rather stay in the dark for four hours knowing that when the power is back it will stay for a while.
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane Via email
