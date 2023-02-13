Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth & Investment
China claims US flew more than 10 high-altitude balloons over its airspace
Washington denies Beijing’s accusation as dispute over suspected spy balloons intensifies
Beijing/Washington — China said on Monday that US high altitude balloons had flown over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since the beginning of 2022, drawing a swift denial from Washington.
China’s accusation widened a dispute with the US that began last weekend after the US military shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon, prompting top US diplomat Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to Beijing designed to ease tensions.
“Since last year, the US’'s high-altitude balloons have undergone more than 10 illegal flights into Chinese airspace without the approval of the relevant Chinese departments,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular briefing in Beijing in response to a question.
Wang did not specifically describe the balloons as military, or for espionage purposes and did not provide further details.
The White House promptly denied China's accusation, which national security council spokesperson Adrienne Watson dismissed as an effort at damage control by Beijing. “Any claim that the US government operates surveillance balloons over the PRC (People’s Republic of China) is false,” she said in a statement.
“It is China that has a high altitude surveillance balloon programme for intelligence collection, connected to the People’s Liberation Army, that it has used to violate the sovereignty of the US and over 40 countries across five continents,” she said in a statement.
China has failed to offer “any credible explanations” for the intrusions, she added.
Earlier, national security spokesman John Kirby said in a television interview: “Just absolutely not true. We are not flying balloons over China.”
The US defense department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
China’s assertion comes after the US shot down what it called a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina on February 4 after it had drifted across the continental US for days.
China said the balloon was a civilian research craft that had mistakenly blown off course and accused the US of overreacting.
In recent days, the US military has shot down three other flying objects over North America, most recently on Sunday, when an octagonal object was downed over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said.
Wang said he had no information on the latest three objects shot down by the US.
Reuters
