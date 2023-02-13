Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
The only player to have won three World Cups also lived through a brutal 21-year military regime
The court judgment is expected to result in a sharp reduction in payouts
Unlike past elections, next year holds much more risk — and perhaps much more opportunity — than usual
MTN Nigeria unit deploys agents to boost adoption of mobile wallets using the old currency
Mixed reaction to proclamation of state of disaster and decision to appoint minister of electricity
Human resource executives admit they will rely on software and algorithms to reduce labour costs
Look at the big picture, Opec secretary-general Haitham Al-Ghais tells Cairo conference
The French World Cup hosts are more likely to choke
To not feel exhausted you should move more and exercise
The recently deceased Brazilian footballer Pelé — Edson Arantes do Nascimento — was born in October 1940. He grew up in a shack in the poverty-stricken Brazilian town of Três Corações, playing football barefoot on the streets.
Pelé was a prodigy who joined Santos football club at the age of 16, and made his debut for Brazil a year later. The club won six Brazilian championships, two Copa Libertadores, and two intercontinental cups. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The highs and lows of Pelé, the brightest star in the football galaxy
Pelé symbolised, in a real sense, the golden age of the ‘beautiful game
The recently deceased Brazilian footballer Pelé — Edson Arantes do Nascimento — was born in October 1940. He grew up in a shack in the poverty-stricken Brazilian town of Três Corações, playing football barefoot on the streets.
Pelé was a prodigy who joined Santos football club at the age of 16, and made his debut for Brazil a year later. The club won six Brazilian championships, two Copa Libertadores, and two intercontinental cups. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.