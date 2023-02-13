Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The highs and lows of Pelé, the brightest star in the football galaxy

Pelé symbolised, in a real sense, the golden age of the ‘beautiful game

BL Premium
13 February 2023 - 05:07 Adekeye Adebajo

The recently deceased Brazilian footballer Pelé — Edson Arantes do Nascimento — was born in October 1940.  He grew up in a shack in the poverty-stricken Brazilian town of Três Corações, playing football barefoot on the streets.

Pelé was a prodigy who joined Santos football club at the age of 16, and made his debut for Brazil a year later. The club won six Brazilian championships, two Copa Libertadores, and two intercontinental cups. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.