Canada hunts for unidentified object shot down by US fighter jet

Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s unfulfilled promises of the past have destroyed his credibility
Financial Action Task Force will decide next week whether to greylist SA
Party says formation of SOE holding company is in line with its conference decision to move SOEs to line departments
MTN Nigeria unit deploys agents to boost adoption of mobile wallets using the old currency
Mixed reaction to proclamation of state of disaster and decision to appoint minister of electricity
Clarity is wanted on serious allegations, as well as an indication that the board has a plan to address them
Look at the big picture, Opec secretary-general Haitham Al-Ghais tells Cairo conference
The team managed the second-highest chase in the women’s tournament yet, overtaking the opposition’s 149/4 in their 20 overs
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a fully electric version of its popular Sprinter van
Ottawa/Washington — Canadian investigators are hunting for the wreckage of an unidentified flying object shot down by a US fighter jet over Yukon territory, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday, as the US Senate’s top legislator said that it — and another flying object shot down off the coast of Alaska— both appeared to be balloons.
"Recovery teams are on the ground, looking to find and analyse the object," Trudeau told reporters. He gave no hint as to what it was but said it "represented a reasonable threat to the security of civilian flight".
"The security of citizens is our top priority and that’s why I made the decision to have that unidentified object shot down," he said.
US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer provided a bit more detail to US broadcaster ABC, saying that American national security officials believe the object destroyed over Canada — as well as another flying object shot over the sea ice near Deadhorse, Alaska on Friday — were both balloons.
"They believe they were (balloons), yes, but much smaller than the first one," Schumer said, referring to the balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina last Saturday - a big, white, eye-catching inflatable whose trip across the U.S. airspace at the beginning of the month sparked an international incident.
The White House said only that the recently downed objects "did not closely resemble" the Chinese balloon, echoing Schumer’s description of them as "much smaller."
American officials have accused the Chinese of using the 60m balloon for surveillance. China’s government has said it was a civilian research vessel that went off course and has condemned its destruction.
US officials have been scouring the ocean to recover debris and electronic gadgetry since the original balloon’s destruction. Schumer said he was confident US investigators would get to the bottom of what it was being used for.
"We’re going to probably be able to piece together this whole, whole surveillance balloon and know exactly what's going on," he said.
Meanwhile, North America is on high alert for aerial intruders.
On Saturday, the US military also scrambled fighter jets in Montana to investigate a radar anomaly that triggered a brief federal closure of airspace. North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) later said the pilots did not identify anything corresponding to the radar hits.
Republican legislator Mike Turner, who serves on the US House armed services committee, suggested that President Joe Biden’s administration might be overcompensating for what he described as its previously lax monitoring of American airspace.
"They do appear somewhat trigger-happy," Turner told CNN on Sunday. "I would prefer them to be trigger happy than to be permissive."
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Canada hunts for unidentified object shot down by US fighter jet
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer says objects shot down over Canada and Alaska were likely balloons
Ottawa/Washington — Canadian investigators are hunting for the wreckage of an unidentified flying object shot down by a US fighter jet over Yukon territory, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday, as the US Senate’s top legislator said that it — and another flying object shot down off the coast of Alaska— both appeared to be balloons.
"Recovery teams are on the ground, looking to find and analyse the object," Trudeau told reporters. He gave no hint as to what it was but said it "represented a reasonable threat to the security of civilian flight".
"The security of citizens is our top priority and that’s why I made the decision to have that unidentified object shot down," he said.
US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer provided a bit more detail to US broadcaster ABC, saying that American national security officials believe the object destroyed over Canada — as well as another flying object shot over the sea ice near Deadhorse, Alaska on Friday — were both balloons.
"They believe they were (balloons), yes, but much smaller than the first one," Schumer said, referring to the balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina last Saturday - a big, white, eye-catching inflatable whose trip across the U.S. airspace at the beginning of the month sparked an international incident.
The White House said only that the recently downed objects "did not closely resemble" the Chinese balloon, echoing Schumer’s description of them as "much smaller."
American officials have accused the Chinese of using the 60m balloon for surveillance. China’s government has said it was a civilian research vessel that went off course and has condemned its destruction.
US officials have been scouring the ocean to recover debris and electronic gadgetry since the original balloon’s destruction. Schumer said he was confident US investigators would get to the bottom of what it was being used for.
"We’re going to probably be able to piece together this whole, whole surveillance balloon and know exactly what's going on," he said.
Meanwhile, North America is on high alert for aerial intruders.
On Saturday, the US military also scrambled fighter jets in Montana to investigate a radar anomaly that triggered a brief federal closure of airspace. North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) later said the pilots did not identify anything corresponding to the radar hits.
Republican legislator Mike Turner, who serves on the US House armed services committee, suggested that President Joe Biden’s administration might be overcompensating for what he described as its previously lax monitoring of American airspace.
"They do appear somewhat trigger-happy," Turner told CNN on Sunday. "I would prefer them to be trigger happy than to be permissive."
Reuters
How a spy balloon burst diplomacy and blew up tension in US
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US briefs foreign diplomats on Chinese spy balloon threat
China calls for restraint as US searches for balloon debris
Generals advised waiting before downing Chinese balloon, Biden says
China says balloon over US is civilian vessel blown off course
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.