Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan wounded in attack

Lahore — Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded when his convoy came under fire in the east of the country on Thursday, an aide said.
A member of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said several colleagues were also wounded amid reports one had been killed. The attack occurred in Wazirabad, where Khan, 70, was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections.
“A man opened fire with an automatic weapon. Several people are wounded. Imran Khan is also injured,” Asad Umar said.
“Imran Khan and [party colleague] Faisal Javed received bullets wounds,” “PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said. “A bullet hit Khan’s shin. Both men have been taken to hospital for treatment.”
Javed told Geo TV from the hospital that “several of our colleagues are wounded. We heard that one of them is dead”.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and ordered the interior minister to seek an immediate investigation.
Since being ousted in April through a parliamentary vote, Khan has held rallies across the country, stirring opposition against a government that is struggling to bring the economy out of the crisis that started during Khan’s administration.
Khan had planned to lead the motorised convoy to Islamabad, about 200km north of Wazirabad, drawing more support along the way before arriving at the capital.
“I want that all of you participate,” the former captain of Pakistan’s Test cricket team said in a video message on the eve of the march. “This is not for politics or personal gain, or to topple the government ... this is to bring genuine freedom to the country.”
