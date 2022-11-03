European shares opened nearly 1% lower after even heavier falls in Asia and a 1.25% surge in the dollar
Allan Wolman’s powerful letter gives one insight into the abuse, killing and sentencing to death taking place in Iran in a bid to quell the ever-increasing protests against the abuse of women who dare break the authorities’ compulsory “dress code” (“ANC mum over Iran’s violence against women”, November 1).
Meanwhile, the SA government and governing party keep mum about these abominations, to “keep in” with their Iranian masters. Ironically, Wolman’s letter appeared on the same day as President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly admitted that gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide are rife in SA; that the government had failed in its duty to women; and that action against GBV was going to be “a number one priority”. Five years ago exactly the same vow was made, and of course nothing was done about it. Once again Ramaphosa “appeals to the private sector to get involved”.
Yet by condemning GBV while cosying up to Iran and remaining silent on its maltreatment of women, the ANC again shows both sides of its duplicity. Furthermore, suspended “public prevaricator” Busisiwe Mkhwebane has the gall to accuse the courts of “treating her with GBV”, simply because they did not fall for her obvious and ludicrous Zuma-esque tactics to delay her ongoing impeachment inquiry.
Charlotte Caine Claremont
LETTER: ANC silence on Iran shows its duplicity
President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that gender-based violence and femicide are rife in SA
Charlotte Caine
Claremont
