Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC silence on Iran shows its duplicity

President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that gender-based violence and femicide are rife in SA

03 November 2022 - 15:31
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Allan Wolman’s powerful letter gives one insight into the abuse, killing and sentencing to death taking place in Iran in a bid to quell the ever-increasing protests against the abuse of women who dare break the authorities’ compulsory “dress code” (“ANC mum over Iran’s violence against women”, November 1).

Meanwhile, the SA government and governing party keep mum about these abominations, to “keep in” with their Iranian masters. Ironically, Wolman’s letter appeared  on the same day as President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly admitted that gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide are rife in SA; that the government had failed in its duty to women; and that action against GBV was going to be “a number one priority”. Five years ago exactly the same vow was made, and of course nothing was done about it.  Once again Ramaphosa “appeals to the private sector to get involved”. 

Yet by condemning GBV while cosying up to Iran and remaining  silent on its maltreatment of women, the ANC again shows both sides of its duplicity. Furthermore, suspended “public prevaricator” Busisiwe Mkhwebane has the gall to accuse the courts of “treating her with GBV”, simply because they did not fall for her obvious and ludicrous Zuma-esque tactics to delay her ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Charlotte Caine 
Claremont

NATASHA MARRIAN: Why Ramaphosa is going to wipe the floor with Zweli Mkhize

Let’s count the reasons that the former health minister’s bid for ANC leadership is all but certainly doomed
Opinion
10 hours ago

LETTER: ANC mum over Iran’s violence against women

While female protesters have been in the vanguard of the unrest, SA’s foreign minister and UN human rights arbiter y have said nothing
Opinion
2 days ago

Mzwandile Masina pulls out of Ekurhuleni mayoral race

WIthdrawal of former mayor paves the way for election of EFF candidate Nkululeko Dunga after the ousting of DA’s Tania Campbell
National
1 day ago
