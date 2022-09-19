Pakistan court orders removal of ‘terrorism’ charges against Imran Khan

Investors investors will be also be watching out for the Fed’s forecasts, which cuold put its funds rate at 4%-4.25% by the year end and even higher in 2023
Voters have a right to know what differences are keeping them apart
Government sees move as an attempt to create parallel structures, adding that approval would be unconstitutional
The nomination by her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region is a shift away from its support for Ramaphosa
The telecom regulator says the change is in response to requests from some stakeholders
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Momentum Investments economist by Sanisha Packirisamy
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Charges against the former prime minister remain but will now be tried in a court with relevant jurisdiction
All four teams could finish on 14 points after the weekend’s final round of fixtures
The latest model offers plenty of practicality, including a spacious boot, LED headlights and taillights, and chrome finishes on the window strips and door handles
Islamabad — A Pakistan high court on Monday quashed terrorism charges against former prime minister Imran Khan, his defence lawyers said, a relief for the former cricket star who has faced a spate of legal woes since being ousted from office.
The court said Khan’s alleged offence didn’t attract terrorism charges, Faisal Chaudhry, one of his lawyers said.
The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.
“The case against Imran Khan, however, will remain intact, that will now be tried in an ordinary court, instead an antiterrorism court,” Chaudhry said.
“This is actually an order to quash the charges,” another of his lawyers, Babar Awan, said. “It only proves that these are trumped-up charges, and just a tool for political victimisation.”
Islamabad police brought the charges against Khan in August after his public remarks that he would not spare the police and a judicial officer who had denied bail to his aide.
Khan subsequently explained that his remarks were not meant to be a threat.
The former premier has faced several cases since his ousting in April in a vote of confidence won by opposition parties in an effort led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
One of the cases is at a crucial stage in the high court, which is slated to indict Khan on September 22 in a contempt of court case for threatening the judicial officer. If convicted, he could face disqualification from politics for at least five years.
Another case involves foreign funding for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party that an election tribunal found unlawful.
Khan, who rode to power in a 2018 election allegedly on the back of support from Pakistan's military, had fallen out of favour with the powerful generals. Both the military and Khan deny he came to power with the military's support.
Since his ousting he has held nationwide rallies to demand snap polls, but the ruling coalition has refused it, saying the election will be held as scheduled by the end of 2023.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Pakistan court orders removal of ‘terrorism’ charges against Imran Khan
Former prime minister's lawyer slams ‘trumped-up charges’
Islamabad — A Pakistan high court on Monday quashed terrorism charges against former prime minister Imran Khan, his defence lawyers said, a relief for the former cricket star who has faced a spate of legal woes since being ousted from office.
The court said Khan’s alleged offence didn’t attract terrorism charges, Faisal Chaudhry, one of his lawyers said.
The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.
“The case against Imran Khan, however, will remain intact, that will now be tried in an ordinary court, instead an antiterrorism court,” Chaudhry said.
“This is actually an order to quash the charges,” another of his lawyers, Babar Awan, said. “It only proves that these are trumped-up charges, and just a tool for political victimisation.”
Islamabad police brought the charges against Khan in August after his public remarks that he would not spare the police and a judicial officer who had denied bail to his aide.
Khan subsequently explained that his remarks were not meant to be a threat.
The former premier has faced several cases since his ousting in April in a vote of confidence won by opposition parties in an effort led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
One of the cases is at a crucial stage in the high court, which is slated to indict Khan on September 22 in a contempt of court case for threatening the judicial officer. If convicted, he could face disqualification from politics for at least five years.
Another case involves foreign funding for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party that an election tribunal found unlawful.
Khan, who rode to power in a 2018 election allegedly on the back of support from Pakistan's military, had fallen out of favour with the powerful generals. Both the military and Khan deny he came to power with the military's support.
Since his ousting he has held nationwide rallies to demand snap polls, but the ruling coalition has refused it, saying the election will be held as scheduled by the end of 2023.
Reuters
Pakistan looks ‘like a sea’, as flood death toll reaches 1,343
Pakistan flood damage seen far worse than initial forecast
Flood-hit Pakistan breaches lake as water reaches dangerous levels
Pakistan flood death toll rises as biggest lake threatens to burst its banks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Pakistan court to decide fate of former PM Imran Khan
Imran Khan blames government for blocking YouTube to censor him
Ousted Pakistan leader Imran Khan demands election within six days
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.