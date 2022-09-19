×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Pakistan court orders removal of ‘terrorism’ charges against Imran Khan

Former prime minister's lawyer slams ‘trumped-up charges’

19 September 2022 - 18:54 Asif Shahzad
Imran Khan speaks during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4 2021. Picture: SAIYNA BASHIR/REUTERS
Imran Khan speaks during an interview in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4 2021. Picture: SAIYNA BASHIR/REUTERS

Islamabad  — A Pakistan high court on Monday quashed terrorism charges against former prime minister Imran Khan, his defence lawyers said, a relief for the former cricket star who has faced a spate of legal woes since being ousted from office.

The court said Khan’s alleged offence didn’t attract terrorism charges, Faisal Chaudhry, one of his lawyers said.

The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.

“The case against Imran Khan, however, will remain intact, that will now be tried in an ordinary court, instead an antiterrorism court,” Chaudhry said.

“This is actually an order to quash the charges,” another of his lawyers, Babar Awan, said. “It only proves that these are trumped-up charges, and just a tool for political victimisation.”

Islamabad police brought the charges against Khan in August after his public remarks that he would not spare the police and a judicial officer who had denied bail to his aide.

Khan subsequently explained that his remarks were not meant to be a threat.

The former premier has faced several cases since his ousting in April in a vote of confidence won by opposition parties in an effort led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

One of the cases is at a crucial stage in the high court, which is slated to indict Khan on September 22 in a contempt of court case for threatening the judicial officer. If convicted, he could face disqualification from politics for at least five years.

Another case involves foreign funding for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party that an election tribunal found unlawful.

Khan, who rode to power in a 2018 election allegedly on the back of support from Pakistan's military, had fallen out of favour with the powerful generals. Both the military and Khan deny he came to power with the military's support.

Since his ousting he has held nationwide rallies to demand snap polls, but the ruling coalition has refused it, saying the election will be held as scheduled by the end of 2023.

Reuters 

Pakistan looks ‘like a sea’, as flood death toll reaches 1,343

The flood-hit areas cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless and causing losses of at least $10bn
World
1 week ago

Pakistan flood damage seen far worse than initial forecast

More than 1,300 have died and millions have lost their homes and livelihoods, while key roads and bridges have been washed away
News
1 week ago

Flood-hit Pakistan breaches lake as water reaches dangerous levels

Up to 100,000 people could be displaced from their homes in the move as death toll reaches at least 1,290
World
2 weeks ago

Pakistan flood death toll rises as biggest lake threatens to burst its banks

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan’s northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at ...
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Scientists plan for calamity as world bombs along ...
World
2.
Britons bid a final farewell to their iconic Queen
World / Europe
3.
World leaders pay homage at queen’s coffin
World / Europe
4.
Former king Juan Carlos attends queen’s funeral
World / Europe
5.
Biden vows to protect Taiwan in event of Chinese ...
World

Related Articles

Pakistan court to decide fate of former PM Imran Khan

World / Asia

Imran Khan blames government for blocking YouTube to censor him

World / Asia

Ousted Pakistan leader Imran Khan demands election within six days

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.