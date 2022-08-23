×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Pakistan court to decide fate of former PM Imran Khan

Conviction on charges of contempt could see him jailed for six months and barred from contesting elections

23 August 2022 - 13:21 Syed Raza Hassan
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. Picture: ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/REUTERS
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. Picture: ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/REUTERS

Karachi — A court in Pakistan will consider taking action on Tuesday against Imran Khan on grounds of contempt, after a weekend speech in which the former prime minister threatened police officers and a judicial magistrate, officials said.

The issue could be a threat for Khan, who has been campaigning for new elections since being forced to step down this year, because a conviction would disqualify him from standing in the vote, legal experts said.

“It is a criminal conviction,” a retired judge, Shaiq Usmani, told television channel Geo News, adding that Khan could face six months in jail if convicted. “Due to it, he cannot contest any election for five years.”

The South Asian nation has seen at least one prime minister, and some law makers, unseated after such disqualifications.

The contempt issue is in addition to charges under an anti-terror law that police filed against Khan over what they said was a threat in his speech about an aide who faces sedition charges for inciting mutiny in the military.

“We will not spare you,” Khan said in the speech that named the police chief and the judge involved in the case against the aide. “We will sue you.”

The use of anti-terrorism laws as the grounds for cases against political leaders is not uncommon in Pakistan, where Khan’s government also used them against opponents and critics.

His political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has dismissed the accusations as being politically motivated, saying they were being used to block him from leading anti-government rallies.

The prime minister from 2018 until losing a confidence vote in parliament in April, Khan came to power with what political analysts said was the support of the military, on a conservative agenda that appealed to many middle-class and religious voters.

But analysts said he fell out with the military after a dispute over the appointment of a spy chief.

Khan denied ever having military support and the military, which has ruled Pakistan for more than three decades of its 75-year history, denies involvement in civilian politics. 

Reuters

Imran Khan blames government for blocking YouTube to censor him

Regulator announced a ban on the live airing of ‘inflammatory’ speeches by Pakistan’s former prime minister
World
1 day ago

Ousted Pakistan leader Imran Khan demands election within six days

Khan delivers fresh ultimatum for new poll to show he has national support
World
2 months ago

IMF to release $900m to Pakistan if fuel subsidies are scrapped

The financial institution says the price caps are a deviation from policies agreed to in a 2019 funding deal
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Fauci, face of US Covid response, to step down ...
World / Americas
2.
Blasts signal shift of focus to Crimea in Ukraine ...
World / Europe
3.
The high cost of Russia’s deadly war
World / Europe
4.
Taiwan ‘ready’ to protect itself against China as ...
World / Asia
5.
US colleges increase efforts to help Ukrainian ...
World

Related Articles

Pakistan names new central bank chief as new round of IMF talks start

World / Asia

Sherif puts up his hand for Pakistan top job after Khan ousted

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.